TWO'S COMPANY: Joan and Ken (Mitta) Bourke, of Deloraine, relaxing at home.
TRAM MUSEUM: Trolley bus restoration at the tram museum, Inveresk.
ART: Bronwyn Wilson of Bicheno with Robert Dowling's portrait of his father Henry.
PROJECTS: Hydro Tasmania's Anton Rohner.
COMMUNITY PLEDGE: No Dole charter at Campbell Town High School.
COMPETITION: The Examiner real estate writer Lana Best and other judges in the Connect Home Renovating Championships.
THE RIGHT PRESCRIPTION: Dr Andrew Jackson tunes up for Saturday's busking while medical receptionist Ally Edwards.
HEALTHY LIFESTYLES: Candice Ferguson, Morgan Haas and Lauren Strang from Perth Primary notch up the kilometres to keep fit.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
