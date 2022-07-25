The Examiner
Launceston Golf Club Veterans group donate $1000 to Winter Relief Appeal

July 25 2022 - 8:00pm
WINTER RELIEF: Golfers Neil Heathcote, Ross Millar, Greg Murden, Alan Castley, Steve Manson, Chris Williams, pictured at Launceston Golf Club in Kings Meadows. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The Launceston Golf Club veterans group has provided a generous donation to The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal as part of its decades-long tradition of supporting the annual event.

