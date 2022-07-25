The Launceston Golf Club veterans group has provided a generous donation to The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal as part of its decades-long tradition of supporting the annual event.
As part of its May fundraising competition, the group, along with Poatina, Longford, Prospect, Riverside and Greens Beach golf clubs, raised $1000 through entry fees, participation raffles and food sales.
Veterans group president Chris Williams said every cent raised on the day had gone towards the Winter Relief Appeal, with Launceston Golf Club general manager Tony Powell waiving all fees on the day.
"We're absolutely cognisant of the fact that people are doing it really hard at the moment with access to accommodation at an all-time low and the cost of living going up for everybody," Mr Williams said.
"There are people out there doing it hard, so we're just happy that our $1000 contribution from not only our club, but other clubs, can support those people."
Veterans group events secretary Alan Castley said it also made regular donations over the course of the year, with another large fundraising event put together over the Christmas period.
"I would encourage any sporting club that can run a fundraiser to donate to the Winter Relief Appeal, or at least consider having some sort of fundraiser," Mr Williams said.
"Whether it's $100, $500, $1000, it doesn't matter - it's going to go to the right cause".
With August fast approaching, the Winter Relief Appeal has just a month left to go to reach its 2022 goal of $75,000.
But due to the ongoing generosity of the community donations are already over the half-way mark, sitting just above $40,000.
