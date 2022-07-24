The Examiner
NAB League: Lachie Cowan, Sam Banks-Smith lead Tasmania Devils over Gippsland Power

Adam Daunt
Adam Daunt
Updated July 24 2022 - 6:35am, first published 6:30am
The Tasmania Devils were tested on their home turf but came out triumphant against the Gippsland Power to win 8.16 (64) to 7.11 (53).

