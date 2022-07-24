The Tasmania Devils were tested on their home turf but came out triumphant against the Gippsland Power to win 8.16 (64) to 7.11 (53).
The final margin of 11 points appears far more comfortable than what the Devils were faced with when they entered the final term at North Hobart Oval against a Gippsland side which had previously not lost all season.
Advertisement
In front of a home crowd, the Devils were behind by a solitary point at the third break with Gippsland benefitting from their superior accuracy in front of goal.
Accuracy had been the story of the game for both sides after they went goalless in the opening term with the Devils recording seven behinds and the Power notching three of their own.
Both sides, with their leg-speed outside of the contest, seemed to relish the space of the opening term with players often going on meandering runs before sending it inside-50 to no avail but that changed in the second quarter.
The Power's ball movement was a strong feature of the second term but their inaccuracy haunted them as their three-goal term was underlined by four misses which cost them the lead at the main break.
With goals to Seth Campbell, Will Clifford and Liam Jones in the second term, and importantly only one miss for the quarter, the Devils had a two-point lead heading into the third term.
Jack Callinan, son of former Adelaide Crow Ian, started the year as the Devils' prime small forward but showed his wares in the midfield during the second half. Callinan's agility and clean hands saw him get multiple clearances as Sam Banks-Smith (one goal) and Lachie Cowan became increasingly prominent.
Gippsland had their chances in the final term, especially after Will Dawson slotted an early goal to bring the margin back to four points, but a few errant set-shots cost them at the final siren.
Cowan's push off half-back and Will Splann's marking became pivotal in the final term as the latter added a goal to get the Devils in front by 10 before a goal resulting from a free-kick to the goal-square meant Tasmania would take the Power's scalp for the first time this season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.