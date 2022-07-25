Recoating the Deviot Road Bridge over the Supply River is set to cost the West Tamar Council $150,000.
The decision to recoat the bridge on Deviot Road near Robigana is to fix corroding barriers which were identified during a routine bridge inspection in 2020.
The Request for Tender for Contract No WTC B1639 Bridge Barriers Coating System Renewal was advertised publicly on TenderLink.
A tender assessment committee evaluated the tender based on a number of criteria, which included: price, completed form of tender, statement of project understanding and construction program.
The committee received three conforming proposals with council opting for Northern Tasmania's McElligotts Tas Pty Ltd who quoted the job at $148,838.00.
This project's scope includes full containment of bridge barriers, pressure and dry-abrasive blast cleaning and re-coating of bridge barriers.
Due to the works being operational, the total budget available under Ledger 410201 - Bridge Maintenance is $152,250.00, funded in the 2022-23 financial year.
According to the West Tamar Council, the risk to road users will be reduced by the proposed works through the implementation of appropriate traffic management for the duration of the works.
The Council has already expended a part of its funds on documentation and tendering.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
