The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Recoat of Deviot Road Bridge at Supply River to cost West Tamar Council $150,000

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
July 25 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COSTLY: Recoating the Deviot Road Bridge will soon start. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Recoating the Deviot Road Bridge over the Supply River is set to cost the West Tamar Council $150,000.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.