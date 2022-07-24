An attempted armed robbery in the heart of Launceston on Friday night has left the shop's owner calling for more surveillance along the notorious Brisbane Street stretch.
With no news of an arrest since the alleged attempt was reported by Tasmania Police on Saturday, it's very understandable for business owners along the street to be calling for any and all levers to be pulled to help improve the working environment for their employees.
The suspected late-night convenience store thief supposedly fled the scene without taking any cash and wasn't the only person last week to allegedly run from the scene of an incident.
Last Wednesday, Tasmania Police reported that two people ran from the scene of a major multiple-vehicle crash on Howick Street. The Examiner understands multiple dash-cams caught the crash on footage.
Two men were soon discovered by police near the site of the crash, though no charges relating to the crash have been reported as yet.
The prevalence of CCTV and other surveillance technologies in the city centre has never been higher and yet the Launceston shop owner's plea for more cameras speaks to another, more difficult issue.
The Examiner has reported countless times the instances of individuals fleeing a crime scene only to be rounded up later after a quick look back at the reams footage from the myriad of cameras facing us in every direction at any one time.
While these technologies appear very helpful at apprehending and eventually prosecuting petty criminals, their ability to prevent crimes remains suspect.
Whether, as the Launceston shop owner says, more surveillance in the city centre would lead to less crime remains unclear, particularly when the alleged hold-up on Friday night was also caught on CCTV footage which was subsequently handed to police.
It seems whoever attempted the alleged robbery did not see or was not deterred by the presence of a camera. It therefore seems unlikely that more cameras would have the desired effect of bringing down crimes like these in the future.
How to catch criminals is one matter worth time and resources, but how to curb crime is another - perhaps more difficult - matter. When it comes to making the city's residents feel safer, it may be the latter issue that's worth some more consideration.
