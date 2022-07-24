Kings Meadows business feels pain of energy costs

Although he only opened the store four months ago, Fryed Fish & Chips managing director Zac Langford said he wouldn't renew the lease on the shop if cost-of-living expenses continued to grow.
Mr Langford said with the recent jump in electricity prices beginning from the start of this month, rising energy costs were putting more pressure on the Kings Meadows based owner's already slim margins.
Advertisement
The independent Tasmanian Economic Regulator put up the price for Aurora Energy residential and small business owners by 11.88 per cent on July 1 due to wholesale electricity costs on the mainland, which dictate Tasmanian energy prices through the National Electricity Market.
As the NEM faced spikes in electricity prices earlier this year, the volatile market pushed Tasmania's prices up to match wholesale demand.
READ MORE: AFL respond to premier's comments
And with the government no longer planning on delinking from the NEM in order to not risk investment in the Marinus Link and renewable projects across the state, Tasmania remains tied to the mainland's fluctuations.
For Mr Langford, the price of staying open is becoming harder to manage.
"The thing that impacts us as business owners here is the end consumer will only pay so much for food, you can't just keep adjusting your margins to get the cost you need," Mr Langford said.
"Our costs keep going up, but we can't keep putting up the cost of our end product".
Despite the financial pain Mr Langford said he was supported through a seafood processor grant through the state government, which helped set the business up.
But he said even with government assistance, by the time the business was set up the costs had blown out by 300 per cent.
"We aren't crying poor by any means, we're just a normal household, and we've got close to 40 people on our payroll across our businesses," he said.
"So we're trying our best to support our workers as well. We can't just cut wages, we can't just cut hours, we need to do as much as we can to keep those people working".
Labor spokesperson for small business Janie Finlay said the state government's decision to backtrack on an election promise to de-link from the NEM had caused energy prices to skyrocket.
"We don't want them to just keep on making announcements with no intention, or perhaps no capability to ever deliver right now," Ms Finlay said.
"They've made a promise and they've broken it, and Tasmanian businesses are carrying that burden".
Advertisement
However, in a statement on Sunday Energy Minister Guy Barnett said disconnecting Tasmania from Australia would deprive the state of low cost renewable energy opportunities.
"By playing politics on renewable energy, Ms Finlay and Labor have shown their ignorance and misunderstanding of what's at stake here," Mr Barnett said.
"Without links to the National Electricity Market (NEM), Tasmania's renewable energy credentials would be at risk and we would be highly exposed and more vulnerable to extreme weather events".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.