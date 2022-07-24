The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmania's leading greyhound trainer says best dog may not win Shane Yates Memorial

GM
By Greg Mansfield
Updated July 25 2022 - 6:24am, first published July 24 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QUICKEST: Tah Allie beats Special Bond and Always Baroque in the fastest of three heats of the Shane Yates Memorial Cup in Hobart last week.
Trainer-driver Heath Woods and The Shallows after the horse's 20th career win on Sunday. Picture: TTC
Music Addition, ridden by Codi Jordan, wins at Mowbray on Sunday to earn a possible Melbourne trip.

Advertisement

Ad

Tasmania's leading greyhound trainer Anthony Bullock doesn't think he has the best dog in the Shane Yates Memorial Cup final in Hobart on Tuesday - but he might still have the winner.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.