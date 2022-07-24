Advertisement
Tasmania's leading greyhound trainer Anthony Bullock doesn't think he has the best dog in the Shane Yates Memorial Cup final in Hobart on Tuesday - but he might still have the winner.
Bullock will be represented by fastest heat winner Tah Allie in the $18,400 race named in memory of the legendary racecaller and sports identity who died of cancer in 2020.
The Exeter-based trainer said that red hot favourite Wynburn Ruby was clearly the class runner of the field but had come up with "the worst possible draw".
"She's the dog to beat - she's probably got four or five lengths on them - but she is a risk from the draw," Bullock said.
"If she'd drawn box 1, 2 or 3, she'd have been $1.40 but from box 8 she's probably a $1.70 or $1.80 chance and vulnerable.
"It's unlikely she will be in the first four early."
Bullock said his runner Tah Allie was a chance to beat the favourite if the breaks went her way.
"She's a dog with very good habits and she'd probably lead in 99 races out of 100," the trainer said.
"But I would have preferred her drawn wide (not box 2).
"Don't Start Now (drawn box 5) is a fast beginner that goes straight to the fence so we've either got to clear it at the start or have it clear us.
"With a clear run, I'd expect my dog to settle first or second."
Bullock prepares Tah Allie for Waratah owner-breeder Wayne Keygan and she is a winner of 13 of her 28 starts including her Shane Yates heat when she ran faster time than Wynburn Ruby.
The Ben Englund-trained Wynburn Ruby has won nine of her 17 starts including a 10-length victory in the Tasmanian Oaks final at Mowbray in June.
Don't Start Now, trained by Len Howard, was the other heat winner, leading all the way to narrowly beat two strong closers in Pop's Promise and Socially Elegant.
The Shane Yates Memorial was to have been held on Yates' home track at Devonport this year but, with that venue closed, was moved to a North West Greyhound Racing Club meeting in Hobart.
Leading harness trainer Ben Yole has had his biggest weekend ever in terms of winners, picking up 12 races in two states.
On Friday night, Yole won with Brian Who, Kenya, The Dude, Dapper and Tee Jay Cee at Mowbray and Good Feelings at Geelong.
Advertisement
Then on Sunday night he followed up with Arden Roanoke, Major Lester, Whatta Good Reason and Heza Rummage in Hobart and Bettor Sport and Metro Man at Cranbourne.
Bettor Sport was driven by Jack Laugher who also won at the same meeting on his father Michael's former Tasmanian horse Emays Black Chip.
Major Lester was driven by Bronte Miller and gave this season's leading female driver her 50th career win.
Reigning horse of the year The Shallows brought up a career milestone when he ran down heavily-backed favourite Sunny Sanz in the Free-For-All in Hobart on Sunday night.
It was the Heath Woods-trained gelding's 20th win of his 55-start career.
Sunny Sanz was backed from $2.50 to $1.70 but couldn't hold on after racing in the death and hitting the front on the home turn.
Advertisement
Woods had gone to the pegs on The Shallows at the 1200m and the six-year-old enjoyed a soft run until getting into the clear on the home turn.
He then finished strongly to beat Sunny Sanz by 2-1/2 metres.
Be Major Threat was a close third after stewards reported that he was held up for clear racing room as the field entered the home straight.
Harjeet, returning from an injury-enforced 11-month layoff, ran home well for fourth, beaten only 3.5m, in a pleasing return.
Trainer Glenn Stevenson believes he has a Newmarket Handicap horse in Music Addition but, with the state's feature sprint still four months away, he will look further afield in the meantime.
Stevenson is hoping to give the seven-year-old a run in Melbourne where he will utilise stable apprentice Codi Jordan's 3kg city claim.
Advertisement
"We've always had that in mind and now that's he won again it looks like becoming the plan," Stevenson said after Music Addition's fourth Tasmanian win at Mowbray on Sunday.
"But it will only be for one race because I'd want to get him home so I can set him for the Newmarket."
Stevenson said Music Addition was still "a bit fat" for his first run in seven weeks and it was a good effort to beat some very good horses.
This year's Newmarket, worth $125,000, is at Mowbray on November 30.
Rich Clan took his career earnings past the $100,000 mark with his fourth career win in the 3YO Handicap which carried a Tasbred incentive at Mowbray on Sunday.
The Rich Enuff gelding has won $91,926 in stakes and $21,800 in bonuses.
Advertisement
During a 12-start career, Rich Clan has alternated between the stables of part-owner and breeder John Keys at Wesley Vale and his daughter Tegan at Seven Mile Beach.
He is currently with Tegan and his fighting 3/4 length win over Queenborough Flyer and Need A Flutter was his third from his past four starts.
Girl power was to the fore again when Vokes blitzed her rivals in Sunday's 2YO Handicap.
The Needs Further filly is prepared at Thirlstane by Leanne Gaffney for an all-female syndicate of 11 owners.
Purchased at the 2021 Magic Millions sale for just under $20,000, Vokes has now won $67,000 in only six starts and looks a likely candidate for some of next season's three-year-old features.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.