Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson put the finishing touches on his most successful season when he won both open-class races at Mowbray on Sunday.
Stevenson brought up his 40th win for 2021-22 when well-travelled sprinter Music Addition overcome a wide run to beat Julius and Gee Gee Secondover in the Robert Fergusson Memorial.
Forty minutes later, Reward Achiever became winner No. 41 when she narrowly beat Miss Charlie Brown and Take The Sit in the Southern Cross Handicap.
In the process, she took Stevenson's stable past the $1 million barrier in total prizemoney won this season.
Music Addition has now won four of his five starts in Tasmania and Stevenson said the seven-year-old gelding's latest effort was "huge".
"He was caught wide throughout and was still too strong in the final stages," the trainer said.
"It was also good to see Reward Achiever keep up her good form and make it a race-to-race double for the stable and Codi (Jordan).
"She was up to the mile for the first time and just had enough left to hold on for a tough win."
Jordan couldn't get any better than three wide on Music Addition who joined and marginally headed the leaders Julius and Jaja Charboogie turning for home.
However Julius fought back strongly and Music Addition had only a head to spare on the line.
Reward Achiever sat in second place for most of her race and she headed the leader Off Peak on the home turn.
Miss Charlie Brown came between runners in the straight to issue a challenge but Reward Achiever got home by a head.
Top mare Take The Sit was only a length away in third place at her first start since recovering from a bruised hoof with well-backed favourite Tavirun ($3.70 to $2.30) a half head away fourth.
Apprentice Chelsea Baker has been riding doubles at nearly every meeting but it was Troy Baker's turn this week.
Baker won on Hero Of Romani for Adam Trinder and Blushed for Barry Campbell after two very similar rides.
From inside draws, Baker gave both horses soft runs on the fence just off the pace and both finished strongly to upset the favourites.
Hero Of Romani comfortably held out Obvious Step by two lengths in the Benchmark 62 Handicap with the runner-up seemingly having every chance.
Blushed ran down Thelma in the Class 3 Handicap to score by a long head after the $2.40 favourite had crossed from a wide barrier to sit outside the leader.
Baker has ridden 28 winners for the season to be in the top 10 on the premiership table and his double ended a 56-race run of outs.
Victorian jockey Craig Atkinson rode his first winner on the Tasmanian mainland when Bell Ringer Boy came from last to take out the Class 1 Handicap.
Just when Spirited Toff had dashed clear with what appeared to be a winning break, Bell Ringer Boy emerged from the pack to snatch a long neck victory.
Atkinson has had only a small number of rides on the Tasmanian mainland but has won 17 races on King Island at a strike-rate of almost 20 per cent.
The 35-year-old quit race riding for almost seven years for personal reasons before winning on his first comeback ride at Ballarat last August.
He rode Bell Ringer Boy, a lightly-raced four-year-old by Clangalang, for Stowport owner, trainer and breeder Shirley Berger.
Berger has taken only five different horses to the races this season and Bell Ringer Boy has now won twice.
He was well backed on Sunday ($6.00 to $4.80) after being luckless at his previous start when he was caught wide and hung in badly in the home straight.
Former New South Wales reinsman Corey Bell got away to a flyer at his first Tasmanian meeting in Launceston on Friday night.
Bell, 31, has joined the Ben Yole operation and had six drives for the stable for wins on Brian Who and The Dude and a minor placing on Sea Hawke.
The driver told the Tasracing web site that Yole had been trying to get him to Tasmania for some time.
"I've been out of the game for a few years and I thought it was the right time as a driver to come back," he said.
"Tasmania looks like it will suit me."
Bell hadn't driven in a race for almost two years but has more than 200 winners on his career resume, including just over 100 in the 2014-15 season.
Yole won five of the eight races while Rohan Hillier took the main event with Montana Storm, Brett Jaffray scored with the promising Seventhreeohseven and Kristy Butler won with former Victorian Alta Cassino at only his second local start.
A wide-open free-for-all over 600m is the main race at Mowbray on Monday night as the build up continues towards next month's nationals.
The state final of the National Distance Championship will be a one-off race over 720m in Launceston on August 11 carrying $11,620 in stakemoney.
The $10,620 state sprint final will be run over 515m the same night but has four qualifying heats the previous week.
The Greyhound Recorder's predicted market on Monday night's free-for-all has six of the eight runners at single figure odds.
Man Over Board is the favourite at $4.20 but only marginally ahead of Quick Joey Small ($4.40) and Dashing Pippa ($4.60).
Buckle Up Kenzie ($6.50), Highland Wonder ($7.50) and Nitro Spring ($8.50) are also given good chances.
The highlight of greyhound racing this week will be in Hobart on Tuesday with the third running of the $12,000 Shane Yates Memorial Cup.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
