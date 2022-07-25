Staff at Ashley Youth Detention Centre facing fears of burnout

Children are not the only ones being affected by short staffing levels at Ashley Youth Detention Centre.
According to a long-time youth worker at the facility - who preferred to remain anonymous - a relatively new crop of staff were buckling under the pressure of covering shifts and working up to 50 and even 60 hours a week.
"A significant amount of staff had to leave Ashley because of the allegations made against them," he said.
"That meant those left to pick up the slack were basically overworked, which led to many going on workers compensation leave."
The anonymous source said the remaining workforce at the facility was just one unlucky occurrence away from breaking point, even with the aid of employees brought in temporarily from other government organisations.
"All we can do in the coming months is hope the rate of new employees starting exceeds the amount that leave, which would be mainly due to burnout," he said.
The plea comes days after members of the state government were asked to clarify how many Ashley employees had been stood down over child sex abuse allegations.
They refused to reveal anything through fears it would lead to staff with allegations against them being identified, and staff away from work for other reasons being wrongly accused.
Tasmania's Commissioner for Children and Young People Leanne McLean said she recognised the small number of staff currently working at the centre were going over and above the duties normally expected of them.
"They [the staff] are doing all that they can in the current circumstances to manage this less than ideal situation, and I am very thankful to them for their continued extra efforts," she said.
"However, the staffing shortages mean it is very difficult to adopt a therapeutic approach to caring for young people during their time in detention or on remand."
Ms McLean said she had been monitoring the situation closely and advocating strongly to both the Minister and the Secretary of the Department for the adoption of innovative approaches to staffing the centre.
"However, it remains unclear to me when staffing will return to a level where this can occur continuously."
Ms McLean also said the detention of children should only ever be used as a measure of last resort, if at all.
"I urge the urgent exploration of alternative bail options for low-risk detainees who would be better cared for in the community than in the current environment."
A similar sentiment was echoed by Health and Community Services Union assistant state secretary Lucas Digney, who said staff burnout issues at the detention centre were nothing new.
"For almost 12 months now we've seen the roster at Ashley being run purely on the goodwill of the youth workers there," he said.
"Many of the full-time staff are doing far more overtime than is sustainable or healthy and at some point fatigue and exhaustion will set in."
Mr Digney also wished for other bail options for low-risk detainees to be explored.
A Department of Communities spokesperson said while decisions regarding the detention and remand of young people were matters for the Court - under the Youth Justice Act 1997 - they greed detention was an option of last resort.
"Tasmania already has the equal lowest rate of young people in detention in the nation with a daily average of 9.4 in 2020-21," they said.
"Under our Youth Justice Reforms the Tasmanian Government is working to deliver a stronger, more therapeutic youth justice system, including new custodial settings and more community-based responses to prevent young people from entering custody, this will include consideration of new bail."
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
