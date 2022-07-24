The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hannah Lenthall to represent Tasmania at Australian Netball Championships

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated July 24 2022 - 3:06am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY TO GO: Hannah Lenthall is ready to wear the Tasmanian colours at the Australian Netball Championships in August. Picture: Craig George

It may have been long wait for the Australian Netball Championships but Hannah Lenthall is ready for Tasmanian duty.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.