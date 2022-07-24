It may have been long wait for the Australian Netball Championships but Hannah Lenthall is ready for Tasmanian duty.
The 20-year-old was named as part of the state squad which will take on the nation's best teams in the new format which replaces the Australian Netball League.
The Tasmanian Magpies claimed the ANL in 2018 and Lenthall feels the state could be primed for a similar feat in Gippsland.
"This is a massive opportunity to represent your state and do well over there, we're definitely hoping to get first out of all the states," she said.
"It's a massive honour to get selected to be able to play and get trained by [Jon] Fletcher and Andrew [Jackson]."
Fletcher was the coach when the Tasmanian Magpies won the 2018 ANL title. The long-time coach recently spent time at Netball Australia's national camp for under-17s, which included Cavaliers' Ellie Marshall and Paige O'Neill, as well as the under-19s squads.
It's been an up-and down season for Lenthall. The Cavs' mid-courter has recently returned to action after ankle surgery but is match-fit in time for the club's finals run and the national championships.
"It's been a long journey for me this season but I am back and ready to go unrestricted," she said.
"It's been good to reconnect with the girls out on the court, I was itching to get back out there so it was nice when I finally did it.
"When we got the email [for state selection] I was super excited ... I think we've already made some good connections and I am excited to hit the court for the national championships."
Lenthall is one of four Cavaliers in the ANC squad alongside Hayley McDougall, club captain Shelby Miller and Marshall.
"I think it shows that our club has been working really hard, we've got a lot of talented athletes like Shelby, who brings a lot of experience and the younger guns like Ellie and Hayley McDougall as well," Lenthall said.
"We've all worked really hard to get to this point and it's a good way to represent the club."
Alongside Devon's Macy Goninon and Gemma Collyer, they respresent six Northern players in the squad. The Northern Hawks' president Ann Pearce serving as team manager.
The Australian Netball Championships are on from August 22-28 at Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium in Traralgon.
Gemma Collyer (Devon), Jess Earney (Arrows), Macy Goninon (Devon), Zoe Gough (Arrows), Hannah Lenthall (Cavaliers), Ellie Marshall (Cavaliers), Hayley McDougall (Cavaliers), Shelby Miller (Cavaliers), Ash Probert-Hill (Cripps), Grace Pullen (Cripps), Ash Turner (Cripps), Alex Vinen (Cripps).
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
