This year's gripping Tour de France came down to a two-horse race between Slovenia's two-time winner Tadej Pogacar and Danish challenger Jonas Vingegaard who was looking to improve on last year's second place. Even Geraint Thomas acknowledged as much. Sitting in third place, the 2018 winner and triple world champion told the pair: "You boys are flying", a Tweet which Pogacar swiftly responded to with: "Thanks G."