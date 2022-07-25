Two moments at the pinnacle of world sport this week served as a timely reminder of why watching it remains such an addictive pastime.
Whoever we support or favour in events, it is sometimes impossible not to acknowledge and enjoy the bigger picture.
Athletics and cycling dished up two such moments in their signature global events.
Like many Tasmanians, I watched the 1500-metres world championship final with eyes fixed on Stewart McSweyn and the Tour de France permanently looking to see whether Richie Porte might have decided to give it one last crack.
But when the events' final judgements were being made, the Tasmanian blinkers came off and rose-tinted glasses went on for two of sport's happiest endings of the year.
This year's gripping Tour de France came down to a two-horse race between Slovenia's two-time winner Tadej Pogacar and Danish challenger Jonas Vingegaard who was looking to improve on last year's second place. Even Geraint Thomas acknowledged as much. Sitting in third place, the 2018 winner and triple world champion told the pair: "You boys are flying", a Tweet which Pogacar swiftly responded to with: "Thanks G."
With Vingegaard enjoying a comfortable lead as the three-week Tour reached its pointy end in the Alps and Pyrenees, Pogacar needed to try something different if he was to continue his phenomenal record of having won a stage, the young rider's classification and the yellow jersey in every Tour de France he had entered.
Having failed to lay a blow on Vingegaard in any of the many climbs, Pogacar decided to have a go on the descent from the Col de Spandelles in the decisive final mountain stage.
Risky? Yes. Gutsy? Yes. Compulsive viewing? Undoubtedly.
Initially it appeared to work as the Dane lost control on one of the technical bends but skilfully managed to keep his bike upright and fight on.
Then it backfired as Pogacar fell foul of his own tactics, going too wide on another corner, skidding on loose gravel and crashing.
Vingegaard had made it safely through the corner and was suddenly handed a significant advantage over his main rival.
Nobody would have forgiven him for taking full advantage, going for the jugular and pushing on towards the biggest win of his career.
Except he didn't. Aware that misfortune had struck, Vingegaard pulled up and waited for Pogacar to catch up before resuming hostilities, a gesture that the Slovenian acknowledged with a handshake as they were reunited.
The pair would go on to finish in the same order in Paris but not before exchanging two absorbing quotes about the incident.
"The bike disappeared under the human and I waited for him," Vingegaard explained, somewhat forensically, before Pogacar responded: "I have nothing but respect to Jonas Vingegaard."
If this moment of sportsmanship did not warm the coldest of hearts, then the extraordinary scenario in the 1500m final in Oregon must have.
Jake Wightman pulling off what The Guardian called "the greatest heist of these World Athletics Championships" by defeating Norway's unbackable Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and becoming Britain's first 1500m world champ since Steve Cram in 1983 was a good enough story in itself.
But an equally-absorbing storyline was going on in the stands where the stadium announcer Geoff Wightman felt obliged to explain: "I have got to tell you why the camera is on me. That's my son. I coach him. And he's the world champion.
"Jake Wightman has just had the run of his life," he added, before the excusable admission: "My voice has gone."
A former top marathon runner and the voice of athletics in stadiums for decades, an understandably emotional dad later explained: "I've been doing his school sports day since he was about 11 because my wife's been his PE teacher.
That's my son. I coach him. And he's the world champion.- Geoff Wightman on Jake winning the 1500m world title
"We've just taken it to a slightly bigger stadia, slightly bigger crowds and slightly bigger medals. But it was surreal watching him win gold. I was thinking: I know that guy. He has a familiar look."
Few observers had expected Wightman to win, including UK Athletics who had already booked him on a flight home an hour after the race's medal ceremony was due to take place.
A World Athletics tweet featuring footage of Jake winning, Geoff commentating and mum Susan celebrating had attracted 973,300 views at the time of writing, although several thousand of those were from me enjoying researching the moment.
For all the cynicism, crassness and corruption which elite sport can still breed - the FIFA World Cup begins in Qatar in November - it was refreshing to know it can still produce such moments of sheer joy.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
