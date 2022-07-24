Launceston Tornadoes rebounded from Saturday's loss to Mount Gambier with a come-from-behind 89-72 defeat of Ballarat Miners.
Playing a second NBL1 South away game in the space of 18 hours, the Torns were much more organised at Selkirk Stadium.
Still missing coach Sarah Veale through COVID, assistant Hayden Zasadny was relieved to get a first win under his belt.
However, following the pattern of Saturday's match, the visitors made another slow start.
Losing the first term 23-19, they bounced back to claim the middle two before losing the fourth by a point.
Predictably, Keely Froling again dominated with a huge double-double. Her 35 points was only just shy of half the Miners' total while 25 rebounds was more than the home side's top three players combined.
The captain led most of the stats, including points, assists, defensive and offensive rebounds.
Mariah Payne was a willing support with 24 points as Micah Simpson added 16.
The Miners shared their points around, Isabella Brancatisano leading the way with 18, supported by Stephanie Gorman (14), Kristy Rinaldi (12) and Charlotte Brancatisano (10).
The Torns' 13th win of the campaign cements their position in fifth place.
Veale should be free to resume coaching duties when they return to Elphin Sports Centre on Saturday to face Waverley Falcons at 6pm.
Two Tasmanians are helping to make cycling history by taking part in the inaugural women's Tour de France.
Devonport's Anya Louw joins Launceston's Nicole Frain in the eight-stage race which began at the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday and ends next Sunday on the daunting climb up the famed La Super Planche des Belles Filles.
Louw, 21, who won both the Australian and Oceania under-23 time trial races earlier this year, has been named in the AG Insurance - NXTG Team.
Meanwhile reigning national road race champion Frain, 29, is also the only Australian lining up with five Dutch teammates for the Parkhotel Valkenburg team.
