It was a day of large margins and emphatic victories across the NTFA division one.
The trend was best exemplified by the Perth Magpies who triumphed against University Lions 26.20 (176) to 3.6 (24).
Despite being away from their home ground, the Magpies showed no discomfort in enemy territory as they opened up a four-goal lead at the first break.
The Lions added one goal in the second term but it turned out to be their final major for the match as the Magpies took complete control of proceedings after the main break.
While the Lions only added another four behinds for the game, the Magpies had their radar firmly attuned for the goals. The visitors added 15 goals after the main interval in a percentage-boosting win.
The Magpies' Jake Smith had six goals while Danny Bennett had five and Ali Jammas had four majors. Tarkyn Coppleman, Nathan Croft and James Newsum were in the Magpies' best players.
Lockwood Duncombe kicked two goals for a two-thirds share of the Lions' goals haul. Dylan Camino was the Lions' other goal-kicker.
Liam Guardia, Will Geysing and Ben Hillen were among the Lions' best players in their 11th loss of the season.
East Coast were too good for Old Launcestonians at Invermay Park as the former won 14.12 (96) to 6.4 (40).
In front of their home supporters, OLs started the game in scintillating fashion and took the lead at the first break. They created more scoring chances and converted the majority to see East Coast needing to overturn a 14-point deficit in the second quarter.
East Coast found their groove in the second term as they gained a foothold in the match. They kicked four goals to one as OLs struggled to create the same attacking opportunities they enjoyed in the opening quarter.
The visitors took further advantage in the second half as they kept OLs to one goal while kicking eight of their own to underline a dominant display.
The result means East Coast sit two games clear of OLs on the table as both sides prepare for finals.
Field Reeves kicked two goals for OLs while Thomas Chugg, Matthew Spohn and Tyler Claxton were named as their best players.
Michael Murfet and Toby Omenihu shared the spoils up forward for East Coast with four goals each. Omenihu was joined in the best players by Corey Bosworth, Will Stoltenberg and Lewis Ritchie.
In the final game of the round, Old Scotch were convincing winners against Evandale at Morven Park in the 15.9 (99) to 3.8 (26) win.
It was a tight first term in front of the Evandale faithful with only two points separating the sides at the first break.
Both teams were somewhat wayward in the first term but Old Scotch reset their radar in a devastating second-term performance.
Evandale were kept goalless and managed just a solitary behind as the visitors lit up Morven Park with six goals to establish a match-winning lead.
The home side only managed two goals in the remaining two quarters as Old Scotch took control of the fixture. The visitors added seven goals after the main break to mirror their first-half goal haul and deliver a valuable win.
Brad Lockett (two) and Callum Peck (one) kicked Evandale's goals while Old Scotch's Joshua Matthews kicked four goals for the victors.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
