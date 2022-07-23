The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NTFA premier division: Jordan Tepper, Leigh Harding lead Bulldogs past Scottsdale in round 15

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated July 23 2022 - 10:48am, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BULLDOG BARKS: Jordan Tepper (left) had a day out with five goals for South Launceston as they beat Scottsdale. Picture: Rod Thompson

Leigh Harding had a day out for his 150th game as he kicked five goals to help lead South Launceston over Scottsdale 21.11 (137) to 5.10 (40).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.