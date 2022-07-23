Leigh Harding had a day out for his 150th game as he kicked five goals to help lead South Launceston over Scottsdale 21.11 (137) to 5.10 (40).
In a day to remember for the Bulldogs - as they celebrated their multiple-time premiership player and coach - they delivered a comprehensive performance against their rivals for the last finals spot.
South Launceston coach Anthony Taylor put his midfield group on notice in mid-week against Scottsdale and they paid it back in spades. Co-captain Jordan Tepper added five goals to go with a dominant midfield performance and Harding proved handy in attack with his haul.
"Jordan Tepper really stood up, he had one of his best games for the club since I've been involved, it was a brilliant captain's effort," Taylor said.
"It was a fantastic effort and I thought when Scottsdale did get their opportunity, our defence held up really well with assistance from the midfielders and we played a good brand of footy."
Their willingness to spread back in transition with their two-way running helped their defensive unit which kept the Magpies goalless until early in the third term.
The Magpies' two-goal spurt was soon forgotten as the Bulldogs delivered a seven-goal avalanche in the third term to have 20 goals to two heading into the last quarter.
"If we want to play finals footy this year, our destiny is in our own hands so we need to win these games," Taylor said.
"There was a fair bit at stake today and I thought we strung together as close to four quarters as we have done [this season]."
Luka Whitcombe impressed in defence while Harry Summers was named in South's best players.
Mitchell Bennett, Cody Kerrison, Kyle Lanham, Elliot Tyson and Nathaniel Barnett had the goals for Scottsdale.
Hillwood claimed a spirited win as they stayed level on points with South Launceston, who has better percentage.
The Sharks were pushed all the way by a fierce Deloraine side who delivered their best game of the season despite the 8.8 (56) to 7.11 (53) loss.
A few missed opportunities in a goalless second term haunted Deloraine but the Roos almost snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a two goal to one final quarter.
With Jake Pearce on the sidelines, it was a different Hillwood who had to show resilience in a physical encounter.
"The boys really rallied in that last term, we had our backs against a wall there and could have thrown in the towel but the boys stuck tight," Pearce said.
"We're starting to play a little brand of football that we're pretty happy to play, we probably don't play it for four quarters yet but it definitely steps up for two or three which is good."
Deloraine's Lochie Dornauf and Karlton Wadley kicked two goals each. Andrew Whitmore kicked three goals for Hillwood.
There were ramifications for third-place with Longford delivering a statement against Rocherlea 13.13 (91) to 5.4 (34).
Longford gained the ascendancy in the second term with a four goal to one quarter before boosting their percentage with a five goal to none final term in the win.
Defender Jaidyn Harris was Longford's best while James Gillow kicked four goals. Josh Holton kicked two for Rocherlea and Scott Reitsema was in their best players.
Longford's result became more important as Bridgenorth - one of the kingmakers in this year's finals race - defeated George Town 12.9 (81) to 7.8 (50).
The Parrots' third win of the season means the Saints are a game behind third-placed Longford. Bridgenorth were outstanding in the third term with a three-goal to none quarter to take the lead.
They sent their fans into euphoria at Parrot Park by ensuring the win with a five-goal to two last quarter.
Matthew Zanetto and Tom Symes kicked three goals for the Parrots while Shaun Muller kicked three majors for the Saints.
