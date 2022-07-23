Launceston did something they couldn't do earlier this season, beat Lauderdale at their home ground.
After a tough start, the Blues managed to get the game on their terms, coming away 12.15 (87) to 6.10 (46) winners.
Coach Mitch Thorp was pleased with the turnaround, as the Blues' under-18s and development league also won after being beaten down south earlier this year.
"We outworked them in the end, we sort of broke the game open in the second half and it was our fitter players like usual that gave us a spark at the start of the third," he said.
"The boys are a pretty proud group and wanted to make sure we had a strong performance today."
Peter Hudson Medal leader Jake Hinds added five majors - bringing his season tally to 48 - as he reaped the benefits of some strong midfield and clearance work.
While Lauderdale coach Dan Willing described his ground's condition as "not great" earlier this week, Launceston's contested-ball winners enjoyed it, as Brodie Palfreyman and Fletcher Seymour went to work in captain Jobi Harper's absence.
Thorp called them "pigs in the pen" as they were delivered strong service from Joe Groenewegen, who played his best game of the season.
"Big Wags in the ruck was super for us," he said
"He gave us a lot of opportunities to clear the footy, when clearance isn't our strongest asset but today we balanced that up nicely and gave our forwards a look.
"[Brodie and Fletcher] just wanted to win the footy more than their opponents for the most part and when you've got some outside runners like Bailey Gillow, Alec Wright and Jack Tuthill off half-back, it sets our forwards up with some entries.
"We didn't get that perfect throughout the day, it's still a growth area of ours to make sure we're efficient going inside forward 50 but for the most part, it was a really strong performance."
Originally making just the one change, Sam Foley in for Harper, the Blues also welcomed back Michael Musicka, with defender Jamieson House missing due to COVID.
Outside of Hinds' five majors, Jay Blackberry kicked two and Palfreyman, Dylan Riley, Seymour, Jake Smith and Brendan Taylor kicked one.
For the home side, it was Sam Siggins (two) who was the sole multiple goal-kicker as Michael Blackburn, Allen Christensen, Sam Tilley and Bryce Walsh also hit the scoreboard.
Lennon Marlin, Tiley, ruckman Haydn Smith, Tom Ratcliffe, Josh McGuinness and Rhys Sutton were Lauderdale's better players.
The Blues have the bye next week before heading to Bellerive Oval, where they will face Clarence who basically locked in third spot with a 39-point win over North Launceston.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
