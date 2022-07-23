The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Man arrested after Krispy Kremes stolen from BP station

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated July 23 2022 - 8:13am, first published 7:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TASTY: Police were able to recover most of the Kirspy Kremes. Picture: Supplied

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing two boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts from a Brighton BP service station.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.