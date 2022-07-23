A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing two boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts from a Brighton BP service station.
According to Tasmania Police two large boxes were taken from a delivery van while it was parked outside the service station dropping off the sweet treats at just after 1am on Saturday.
Police attended the scene and were provided with CCTV footage of a male opening the rear doors of the van, getting inside and taking the two large boxes and then running from the scene.
Later that morning, Bridgewater Police searched a home in Brighton, arresting a Risdon Vale man and recovering what remained of the allegedly stolen goods.
The 20-year-old was charged and bailed to appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court for stealing.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
