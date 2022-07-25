Councillors to revote on $600k build

City of Launceston council will once again vote on its Town Hall "end-of-trip facilities" project after it failed to gain approval earlier this month.
Councillors will reconsider appointing a contractor for the half-a-million project after the project failed to gain any tender applications in December last year. The project will include showers, a change facility, bicycle storage, bathrooms and waste management at the Town Hall Annex.
The contract was offered to Tas City Building, who in April and May costed the project at $529,000, before GST. The overall budget allocation to the project is $610,000. Concerns from councillors in the previous meeting on July 14 were the increasing costs of construction and lack of availability from trade businesses.
The project has been on the council's to-do list for many years and some councillors said delaying it would only increase costs.
"Should we delay this project to try and wait for other tenders, all we'll be subjecting ourselves to is an increase in costings," Cr Alan Harris said. Mayor Albert van Zetten, councillors Karina Stojansek and Jim Cox were absent and Cr Nick Daking declared a conflict of interest at the July 14 meeting. With Cr Paul Spencer and Cr Tim Walker abstaining, the motion was lost as it needed an absolute majority to pass
The council report stated: "it is considered that the number of absences unduly caused this decision to not reflect the will of the council".
It has now been recommended the matter be reconsidered by council.
The matter now highlights waste management as "the element of the project did not seem to be recognised during the council's consideration of the matter", according to the report.
A motion to overturn a decision by council also requires an absolute majority.
Also noted in the background report was how it was becoming "increasingly necessary" for council to "engage in more agile procurement processes" so projects are able to get off the ground faster.
It noted, "it is clear that more and more projects will be deferred and, therefore, continue to increase in construction price". During the July 14 meeting, most councillors present agreed holding off and waiting for any tender applications would lead to even more cost increases, with the November 2020 quantity surveyor's costs estimate being $470,000.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
