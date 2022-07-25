The Examiner
City of Launceston council to again vote on contractor appointment for "end-of-trip facilities" project

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 25 2022 - 6:00pm
Councillors to revote on $600k build

City of Launceston council will once again vote on its Town Hall "end-of-trip facilities" project after it failed to gain approval earlier this month.

