Perinatal OCD is one of a number of mental health issues that can develop in pregnant people, and also continue after pregnancy.
Founder and director of Launceston Bubble, a women's health specialist clinic, Dr Natasha Vavrek said perinatal obsessive compulsive disorder presents like general OCD.
Advertisement
"It's certainly out there in the community," Dr Vavrek said.
"It's not as prevalent as perinatal anxiety. I wonder if that is just because it's not prevalent or that women are just not coming forward with it and thinking that those are normal symptoms that they're experiencing."
Dr Vavrek said health professionals are more likely to check if a person has perinatal OCD if they already have a history of OCD, but pregnant people should still be aware of signs.
"Women may become particularly obsessed with certain things such as washing their hands, which might be something that during the pandemic we're becoming a bit more anxious about.
"Just leaving the house and thinking, 'did I turn those lights off?' and then feeling like they have to keep going back and checking all the lights in the house or checking the doors at night.
There's no GP on this planet that would only give a woman going through this 10 minutes.- The Bubble Launceston founder, Dr Natasha Vavrek
"We all do this to a certain degree, but when you have checked something out once and you need to do it again, they may be a sign that something is abnormal."
When it comes to mental health resources for women, Dr Vavrek said there aren't enough professionals in North Tasmania to meet demand.
"We don't have enough services," she said.
Dr Vavrek said while women seek support about their mental health from GP's, it's not always a great fit for a complex issue.
"When you see a patient with this and we need to spend a lot of time with these patients. And if you look at a GP's books, it's chockers," she said.
"There's no GP on this planet that would only give a woman going through this 10 minutes. We would give them the time that they need."
A Tasmanian government spokesperson said the government recently signed a new agreement with the Australian Government for $3 million for perinatal mental health screening.
"This joint investment will find and address any gaps in the screening process and build upon existing services to improve the reporting of screening data in antenatal and postnatal care settings," the spokesperson said.
Advertisement
The federal government has committed $4.5 million to perinatal services across the North and the North West.
"This funding is enabling the Tasmanian Government to recruit additional staff for perinatal and infant mental health services," the spokesperson said.
In the North, a service is provided by clinicians located within Adult Community Mental Health Services, which assesses suitability for admission to Mother Baby Unit at St Helen's Hospital in Hobart.
While this unit is in a private hospital, it offers public beds which fluctuate in availability, so it's not just one bed available.
Dr Vavrek said there was not enough funding in Launceston, meaning trying to get women who are dealing with perinatal depression, anxiety or OCD to see specialists was "very, very difficult".
Advertisement
"We just don't have enough help in that space," she said.
"Even psychiatrists are in high demand and a lot of them have their books closed. This area needs a lot of funding."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.