The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Health

Pregnant people are just not given the scope to talk about their mental health

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 31 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRACKS: Mental health professionals who specialise in perinatal health are needed in Northern Tasmania. Picture: File

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.