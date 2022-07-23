It was a good day to be a Blue on Saturday, with both Old Launcestonians and Launceston emerging with big wins.
The commanding results set the scene for next week's showdown as last year's grand finalists won by a combined margin of 156 points on Saturday.
Old Launcestonians created the bigger margin defeating Hillwood by 85 points with a 13.14 (92) to 1.1 (7) scoreline at Invermay Park.
The five-goal third term was their most dominant and was also where Hillwood's major - kicked by Narine Maurangi - came from.
Jessica Jamieson's impressive form continued, best on the ground with three majors as Marlia Richardson Green, Christina Kelly and Amelia Dowling kicked two.
Amber Donnelly, Jorja Barron, Maurangi and Sian Beeton were the strongest players for the defeated Sharks, who came back from a COVID-enforced week off.
Sophie Farrow and Jorjia Fulton also impressed for the Blues.
Undefeated reigning premiers Launceston managed to hold Bridgenorth scoreless in their contest, winning 10.11 (71) to 0.0 (0).
Young gun Ebonie Agostini continued to show promise with a four-goal showing as Dearne Taylor kicked three in her return from injury.
Grace Le Fevre, Madison Shaw and Remi Smith kicked singles in the win as Georgia Hill, Agostini, Olivia Hudson and Jenna Griffiths were the main players recognised for their efforts.
Bridgenorth's leaders were praised during the week by coach Bobby Beams and they were the ones that battled valiantly on Saturday with Emily Perkins, Letitia Johnston, Emily Mckinnell and Gabby Phillips all named in the best players.
The wins to both Blues sides see them comfortably in first and second, with Old Launcestonians sitting two wins clear of third-placed Old Scotch.
