Clarence's Oliver Preshaw kicked six goals as the Kangaroos look to have secured third spot with a 17.9 (111) to 11.6 (72) win over North Launceston at UTAS Stadium.
The dangerous forward was active all day, kicking the opening goal of the first two quarters and sourcing his majors from marks and as a rover.
North Launceston coach and key player Brad Cox-Goodyer was a late out, having not trained all week with the flu and a hamstring strain.
Looking on from the sidelines, he described the contest as a match of "what ifs".
"I thought our ball movement at times was really good and we let ourselves down with a few mistakes going forward and then they capitalised and were able to slingshot off us and hit the scoreboard pretty hard off our turnovers," he said.
Discipline proved to be an issue for the Bombers, giving away six 50-metre penalties throughout, with four of them directly resulting in goals.
The contest almost boiled over in the third term with a heated scuffle following a late hit from returning co-skipper Ben Simpson resulting in two of those penalties.
However, Cox-Goodyer wasn't too disappointed with the remonstration.
"I don't mind flying the flag for each other, I've been preaching not to be pushed around because they are quite young and teams do target them because they are on that youthful side," he said.
"It's probably the time and the place and not when they are having a set-shot from the boundary line, that's probably not the time to do it.
"It will be spoken about but it's not bad that they are going in with that attitude to be combative."
Despite Simpson being at the forefront of some of the game's heat, Cox-Goodyer was incredibly pleased with his return.
Playing his first game in over three months due to ongoing concussion issues, the young three-time premiership player played a more outside midfielder role but still shone in defeat.
"For him to come back after the spell he had and have the impact on the game that he did was fantastic and he got through unscathed, which is better than the way he played," Cox-Goodyer said.
"He was the one that was flying the flag at the contest stuff and that's what he does, he's our captain for a reason.
"He obviously hasn't played in a while, so we thought we'd sit him on the outside but he still ended up putting himself in there and putting himself in the contest anyway."
Simpson's fellow co-captain Alex Lee was sublime in the ruck for the defeated Bombers, while Jack Avent and Corey Nankervis impressed their coach, the latter keeping former Melbourne Demon Colin Garland goalless.
Clarence set the tone early with a five-goal first term to lead by 15 at the first break and from there, Preshaw kicked three of the first four in the second quarter despite North Launceston controlling most of the play.
The dominant term on the scoreboard saw Clarence double their lead at the main break and although the third quarter was North Launceston's strongest of the match, the visiting Kangaroos still outscored them.
The teams both kicked 3.2 in the final term as North came away with some consolation majors.
Those goals may help in the long run, with percentage to come into it as they battle Lauderdale for the last spot in the finals.
They don't play each other directly but they are even on points and both play two teams below them in the coming weeks, meaning North may need to upset the Tigers next week.
"That was our last home game of the year so we've got three road games to finish and if we're able to make it, we will be on the road again," Cox-Goodyer said.
"We've got a bit of a tough end to the year but with us and Lauderdale, we've both got three games left and it will be whoever will get the job done.
"We're by no means out of it, we can still control what we can control and if it comes off it does, but if not you've got to understand this group is extremely young and they will be better for the experience."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
