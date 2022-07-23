Meander Valley have gone a game clear into second, defeating George Town 4.6 (30) to 2.0 (12) at Westbury.
Shaking off the cobwebs from last week's shock loss, the home side were only up by three at the main break but managed to pull away in the second half.
Two last-quarter goals while holding the Saints scoreless secured the victory.
The Sunettes' leadership group were potent in front of the big sticks, with captain Charlotte How kicking one and vice-captains Sophie Townsend and Emma Groves two and one respectively.
Caitlyn Lee, Meg Wilkinson and Dakota de Haan were their best, while Taleesha Gibbs, Cara Digney and Jodie Clifford impressed for the Saints.
Co-coach Clifford also kicked a goal as did Renee Wilson.
Deloraine kept their finals window open by defeating Longford 2.6 (18) to 2.1 (13).
Longford led early with a goal in the first term as they got close to picking up their maiden victory but Deloraine held the advantage at every break from there.
Both sides kicked a goal in the third to make things interesting, while the Kangaroos created more shots in the last and could have made the margin bigger with better accuracy.
Claudia Gardner and Leikayla Wadley kicked the goals in the win, while last week's goal-kicker Tahlia Powe was Deloraine's strongest, followed by Wadley, Rori Williams and Kiarnna Lehman.
Ashley Murray, Chelsea Wells, Rachel Watson and Georgina Viney were Longford's strongest as Ebony Thow and Wells kicked their goals.
South Launceston continued their competition dominance with a resounding victory over Evandale, 16.18 (114) to 0.0 (0).
Kicking at least three goals in every team, the 2019 premiers were dominant after coming off the bye as Aprille Crooks and Lisa Patterson both booted four.
Sophie Jones was the other multiple goal-kicker as six others registered individual majors, including captain Hayley Breward.
Crooks, Chelsea Ryan and Patterson were some of the better players in the big win, while Grace Gee, Sharlissa Dudman, Abby Rice and Klarissa Watson pushed hard in Evandale's defeat, returning after forfeiting last week.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
