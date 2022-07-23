The Examiner
NTFAW division one: Meander Valley win second-place battle

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
July 23 2022 - 7:00pm
STRONG SHOWING: Kaitlyn Lee was Meander Valley's best player in their win. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Meander Valley have gone a game clear into second, defeating George Town 4.6 (30) to 2.0 (12) at Westbury.

