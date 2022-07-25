City's best secret bar none

Launceston's Bar Two may be the city's best-kept secret.
Hidden away in a narrow alley off Brisbane Street, the snug little bar is known for exclusively serving an array of Tassie's best tipples.
But if things go the way owner Nate Cairns hopes, it won't be too long before the secret will be out.
After four years, Bar Two has been nominated in Bartender Magazine's Australian Bar Awards 2022.
Business partner Tim Birmingham, who became involved with Bar Two recently but frequented the place in the days after it opened, said Bar Two was nominated for the Regional Bar of the Year award, where it is facing stiff rivalry from 11 other establishments in Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales.
"I'm pretty sure that no Launceston bar has ever before made the finals for that award," Mr Cairns said.
Bar Two is also nominated with four others as Best Tasmanian Bar.
I just felt the energy of the town, so I wanted to do something here, and Tassie wines and spirits were just going through the roof- Nate Cairns
He said he thinks his unique collection of Tasmanian wines and spirits and "impeccable" service from Mr Birmingham will impress the judges.
"We are the top-rated bar in Launceston on Tripadvisor, on Google, on pretty much every social media platform."
Mr Cairns grew up in Tasmania, and after spending years overseas he wanted to open a business in Launceston.
"I just felt the energy of the town, so I wanted to do something here, and Tassie wines and spirits were just going through the roof, so I felt the timing was right," he said of his decision to open the bar in 2018.
The bar stocks exclusively Tasmanian wines and spirits, but both business partners felt it wasn't limiting in any way.
"Nowadays that's what people want ... specific things to experience, and I think it is pretty rare for someone to come in and want something very mainstream," Mr Cairns said.
Mr Birmingham said much of the bar's clientele are mainland tourists looking for quintessential Tasmanian experiences.
"They want to come down and enjoy Tassie wine and Tassie sparkling ... we make the best sparkling wine outside of France, even the French say that."
