Mr Fitch was active about his community, with his Facebook page, Basil Fitch Journal, posting just a week before his passing. In his 'about section' was Mr Fitch's strong beliefs in good governance and the power of people. "Irrespective of our political persuasion we have to speak up and work to bring back transparency, good governance, openness, honesty so that all elected reps abide by their codes of conduct," his page said.

