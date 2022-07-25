Long-serving City of Launceston alderman Basil Fitch died on July 17, aged 85.
Mr Fitch held positions on St Leonards and Launceston City councils during amalgamation in the 1980s and he maintained an interest in local government in the following decades. In 2018, he put his hand up to be Launceston mayor.
Mr Fitch was elected to the Launceston City Council in 1985, having served previously on the former St Leonards Council. He was re-elected in 1986 and 1989, stepping away from the council in 1992.
Launceston deputy mayor Danny Gibson said Mr Fitch was a great servant to his community.
"Mr Fitch was passionate about Launceston and dedicated to defending the interests of his community," Cr Gibson said.
"He kept an eye out for how council decisions might impact the elderly and those less well off in Northern Tasmania; if he felt he could make a positive difference in these areas he sought to do so.
"Even in his later years, Mr Fitch routinely brought matters to the council's attention, asking questions in public question time, advocating on various issues, and dropping off newspaper articles of interest to councillors.
"Mr Fitch was a dedicated and engaged member of the Launceston community, and his determination will be missed.
"The staff and elected representatives of the City of Launceston extend their deepest sympathies to [his wife] Janice and Mr Fitch's extended family and friends."
Former Launceston mayor and now Labor Bass MHA Janie Finlay said Mr Fitch "was a character".
"He was a passionate and persistent man," she said.
"He was so beautifully old school. If you had him in your corner, you always knew he'd never let up."
Ms Finlay highlighted his devotion to Launceston.
"He loved this city so much and was determined to always see things done right."
Mr Fitch was active about his community, with his Facebook page, Basil Fitch Journal, posting just a week before his passing. In his 'about section' was Mr Fitch's strong beliefs in good governance and the power of people. "Irrespective of our political persuasion we have to speak up and work to bring back transparency, good governance, openness, honesty so that all elected reps abide by their codes of conduct," his page said.
Mr Fitch would also be a frequent writer to The Examiner, probing action into council and issues in the community in his letters to the editor. In his mayoral debate statement, he advocated for people to "use their vote, to use their voice".
