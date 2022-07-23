Demand for organ donors is at an all-time high.
Around 1750 seriously ill people are on Australia's organ transplant waitlist, while another 13,000 people are on one for dialysis - a procedure to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys stop working properly.
Despite 2021 being a record-breaking year for new registrations with around 350,000 Australians joining the AODR - up 87 per cent on 2020 - representatives from DonateLife Tasmania believe more could be done.
That's why during this DonateLife Week - which began today - Tasmanians are being encouraged to join the 50 per cent of people across the state who are registered to be organ donors, a figure well above the national average of 36 per cent.
DonateLife Tasmania medical director Dr Andrew Turner said the biggest barrier to families saying "yes" to donation was not knowing their family member wanted to be a donor.
"In hospital, discussing organ and tissue donation comes at an intensely emotional time for families - usually when faced with the unexpected death of their loved one," he said.
"When donation is possible, it helps when families know what their loved one wanted."
Dr Turner said 9 in 10 families across Australia said yes to donation when their loved one was a registered donor, and revealed that number was halved when a person was not registered or had not shared their wishes with their family.
One Tasmanian who understands the importance of organ donations better than most is Youngtown resident Debra Brown.
Ms Brown was born with polycystic kidney disease, but her kidney function only became a concern eight to nine years ago, when her declined function required greater clinical monitoring and consideration.
Six years ago she commenced peritoneal dialysis - a treatment for kidney failure that uses the lining of your abdomen, or belly, to filter your blood inside your body.
From there she transferred to haemodialysis - an artificial kidney machine that replaces the excretory function of the failed kidneys.
It was uncertain how long Ms Brown would have to wait for a transplant, as she had high antibodies.
Now 63 years old, Ms Brown said she had a truly remarkable recovery from her transplant less than 12 months ago, and recalled feeling brilliant just two days after her surgery.
She said she was determined to get on with life, and revealed she planned to travel interstate and internationally, two things that were previously difficult for her.
She attributes her completely changed life to her donor and their family who gave her the greatest gift anyone can give.
"I'm grateful each and every day and I'm extremely determined to put my new lease on life to good use," she said.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
