Neighbors of Ashley approach council for consultation

Meander Valley residents are calling on the council to consult with them about plans to convert Ashley Youth Detention Centre into a prison.
A Neighbours of Ashley group representative called Mr Badcock spoke during public question time at Meander Valley's latest council meeting.
Mr Badcock said he had just returned from a meeting with the Attorney-General's Justice Department, which he attended with 12 other landholders
"This is the start, in part, of a consultation process they've agreed upon between the parties," he said.
"My question today is does the council intend on contacting and consulting with the neighbours, to become better informed of their concerns about this project?"
Mr Badcock said the group had conducted their own door-knocking process at properties within a two-kilometre radius from Ashley to understand the immediate community's views on the matter.
He believed the results contradicted information collated by the Justice Department.
"They [the department] had the results from the property owners as 12 yes [in favour of the prison site] or neutral, 13 against, and eight did not contribute," he said.
"From a total of 30 landholders, we [Neighbours of Ashley group] got one yes, sixteen no, nine to be advised, and four neutral."
Mr Badcock said he found it "extraordinary" that the numbers had changed so much from the original report that the Justice Department had on their webpage.
"Will the council do its own due diligence in regards to the information that is fed to them in respect of this Project?" he asked.
Meander Valley mayor Wayne Johnston thanked Mr Badcock for his question and said he was happy to facilitate and have a discussion with the landowners that were bordering on Ashley Youth Detention Centre.
He also indicated council was yet to action this and acknowledged an email received from Mr Badcock earlier in the week, adding that he was "certainly happy" to take any correspondence or material that Mr Badcock may have, as well as to have a conversation with the Government.
This comes a month after Independent MLC Tania Rattray spoke on behalf of the Neighbours of Ashley group by saying they were unhappy there had been no genuine consultation about the proposed prison.
Ms Rattray had previously raised the possibility of compensation being paid to some of the landowners, as she was concerned property values would decline with the establishment of a larger correctional prison nearby.
However, that suggestion was quickly shut down by Attorney General Elise Archer who said compensation was not a consideration at this stage.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
