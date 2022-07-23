Tasmanian in late 70s dies from COVID-19

Tasmania has recorded 1,363 new COVID-19 cases overnight.
The total number of active cases currently stands at 9,086, while more than 210,000 Tasmanians have recovered from the virus to date.
There are also 51 people in hospitals across the state being treated specifically for COVID-19 at the moment, with three in the ICU.
Premier and Minister for Health Jeremy Rockliff confirmed a person in their late 70s passed away in the State's South overnight.
"I extend my sincere condolences to the person's families, friends, and loved ones," he said.
Mr Rockliff said the Government and the Department of Health were "constantly and closely" managing the current situation in each hospital to ensure demand was met.
"We are taking action where required and have kept our leadership teams responsive and agile," he said.
"The Tasmanian Health Service was prepared for and is managing the current BA.5 Omicron wave."
Tasmania continues to have one of the lowest rates of ICU admission compared to other states and territories.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
