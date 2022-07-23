The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Business

CEO salaries in Tasmania are six times higher than average ordinary wages

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
July 23 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG CATCH: Tassal Group CEO Mark Ryan is Tasmania's top-paid CEO, hauling in $827,624 last year. Picture: File

With inflation raging and unions wrangling to gain even modest pay rises, ordinary Tasmanians are doing it tough right now.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.