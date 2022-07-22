And for those with really good memories, 2007 was indeed a year when some fine young talent started out on their sporting journeys through athletics. For six months earlier at Symmons Plains, there was that now quite noteworthy Tasmanian 12 years cross-country championship over 3000m when King Island's Stewart McSweyn, also very much in the spotlight in Eugene, took the silver medal behind a promising AFL talent, Matt Hanson.