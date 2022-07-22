The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Victorian high jumper Eleanor Patterson wins world title

By Brian Roe
July 22 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOWN PAT: Eleanor Patterson celebrates her victory at the world championships in Oregon. Picture: Twitter

The School Sport Australia Primary Athletics Championships were held in Launceston in late 2007.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.