The School Sport Australia Primary Athletics Championships were held in Launceston in late 2007.
In the 11 years girls high jump, a young Victorian, Eleanor Patterson, came ninth - with a best height cleared of 1.40 metres.
Five days ago this very same athlete became world champion.
There are myriad messages here but two stand out - you don't have to be a star from day one and, perhaps even more significantly, perseverance pays off.
None of those who finished ahead remained in the sport for long after that. Although one of those below on the results sheet - fellow Victorian Hana Basic is still very much engaged. She represented Australia at the Tokyo Olympics last year - albeit in the 100m!
In Launceston, Patterson was also ninth in the long jump - her only other event at the meet.
For the record, she did make progress quite quickly - a year later Patterson was over 1.64m at the Pacific Schools Games in Darwin and was by then on the dais receiving the bronze medal.
And her abundant talent was certainly on display within another six years, when she secured the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, soaring over 1.94m.
Even though her results were not great during the year, hopes were high for the Rio Olympics in 2016 as there was little depth in the world ranking list for her event. But she did not manage the occasion well and bowed out in the qualifying round.
There were no competition clearances over 1.90m the following year and she failed to even make the Australian team for the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in 2018.
Patterson then made a big call to relocate to Sydney to work with coach Alex Stewart - by then successfully working with male high jump star Brandon Starc.
There were flickers of renewed progress in 2019 with victories in lower key meets in Europe at that intermediate benchmark height of 1.90m - but nothing better.
In the brief window at the beginning of 2020 when the pandemic allowed competition in athletics, things were more than back on track - in a little over a month there were three domestic wins at 1.94m (twice) and 1.96m before an Australian record-setting victory of 1.99m at Wellington in New Zealand.
With the door then closed for just about everyone across the globe for the next 12 months it was back to serious training before a string of good results in 2021 - including a fifth place at the Tokyo Olympics.
Despite some challenges with injury and limited competitions as a result thereafter, Patterson was, by 2022, the perseverance queen - taking silver and clearing 2.00m for the first time behind Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh in an emotional contest at world indoors in Belgrade in March.
On Tuesday in a thriller, with four women still engaged with the bar at 2.02m, the Australian turned the tables outgunning the Ukrainian on countback, despite taking three trials at 1.98m to remain in the contest, by clearing the winning height of 2.02m on the first attempt.
It was a massive result for both athlete and coach - with Stewart also having a connection with the track at St Leonards being based in Launceston from 2003 to 2005. He still holds the Tasmanian triple jump record of 15.76m set in 2005.
And for those with really good memories, 2007 was indeed a year when some fine young talent started out on their sporting journeys through athletics. For six months earlier at Symmons Plains, there was that now quite noteworthy Tasmanian 12 years cross-country championship over 3000m when King Island's Stewart McSweyn, also very much in the spotlight in Eugene, took the silver medal behind a promising AFL talent, Matt Hanson.
It's even more noteworthy perhaps because now world triathlon star Jake Birtwhistle was third, Olympian cyclist Scott Bowden sixth and subsequent AFL players Alex Pearce and Eli Templeton, seventh and 11th respectively.
McSweyn was ninth in the 1500m final this week in a season's best of 3.33.24 - a particularly pleasing result since the battles with health and fitness he has faced all year since his encounter with COVID at the Christmas Carnivals.
