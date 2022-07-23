Launceston City made it three wins on the bounce with a clinical 3-0 triumph at Clarence.
Opportunistic finishes from Gedi Krusa and Albert Amankwaa - both from Will Fleming assists either side of half-time - set up the result.
Advertisement
But it was iced in style in injury time through another Stef Tantari masterpiece.
Since coming within a goal of the top two, Lino Sciulli's men recorded back-to-back 2-1 wins before this polished performance against a side that held them to a draw in their previous meeting.
Krusa kept cool to convert the 42nd-minute opener with only the keeper to beat after Fleming's cross had been allowed to reach him before Amankwaa stole in at the far post to double the advantage following more good build-up play from Krusa and Jaden Fidra.
But for the second away game running, Tantari produced the best moment late on.
Two weeks after his left-footed winner at Kingborough, the talented youngster unleashed the right after charging down a clearance and advancing into the box to claim another solo goal of the season contender.
The result saw City stay in touch with Glenorchy, Kingborough and South Hobart and establish a huge 14-point gap between fifth and sixth on the ladder.
Runaway leaders Devonport dropped points for just the second time this season as they were held 2-2 at home by Kingborough.
Launceston products had a major say in proceedings, as Fahim Moradi fired Strikers ahead before Tom Prince set up housemate Noah Mies for the equaliser. Penalties from Roberto Garrido and Kobe Kemp completed the scoring.
Cellar-dwellers Riverside lost but were far from disgraced at high-flying Glenorchy.
Eli Luttmer headed home from a tight angle on the half hour, Connor Schmidt doubled the lead from the edge of the box early in the second half and Tom Walpole tapped in 17 minutes from time to complete a 3-0 home win.
But coming a week after Olympic held mighty South Hobart to a draw, it was a far cry from the double-figure nightmare of Clarence at the start of the month.
Robert Murray's defensive set-up of Riverside locals Drew Sykes and Will Humphrey plus Rwandan international Jean-Philippe Rutabayiro - supported by Liam Poulson and Rohan Fenner on the flanks, is starting to click. And at the other end of the pitch, Olympic were not far away from making the scoresheet, with top scorer Will Coert unable to convert a couple of their best chances.
For the second week running, South Hobart were held to a surprise 1-1 draw.
Olympia, whose only previous points this season had come courtesy of Riverside, held Ken Morton's men in the late match at Warrior Park.
Launceston United took another giant leap towards a league and cup double with a solid 4-2 win at one of their closest challengers and reigning champions Clarence.
Advertisement
Beginning the day's theme of Launceston success at Wentworth Park, four first-half goals were enough to inflict a third league win over the southern powerhouse who won the second half but were comprehensively outplayed.
Alexis Mitchell had the visitors ahead with a lovely strike after three minutes and two quickfire moments of Ellie La Monte magic established a comfortable lead after Zebras had levelled from a corner.
Latching onto a cleared corner, the former Perth Glory striker ran the length of the pitch before putting a second on a plate for Mitchell and moments later combined with Dani Gunton for one of her own.
Gunton completed the first-half rout with the goal of the game five minutes before the break.
La Monte was unable to convert numerous further chances to add to the lead and Zebras reduced the arrears with another header late on.
Advertisement
United co-coach Frank Compton said the only negative to the day were serious-looking injuries to influential midfield dynamos Mitchell and Madi Gilpin, who will both require scans to assess damage.
"We're extremely proud of the bravery and professionalism of our girls today," he said. "We managed the game well for large parts. After two injuries we had to regroup again and while we conceded a lot of possession, we stood up well and deserved these crucial points on the road."
Third-placed Devonport Strikers saw off Kingborough 5-2, second-placed South Hobart travel to rock-bottom Olympia on Sunday while Taroona had the bye.
We're extremely proud of the bravery and professionalism of our girls today ... while we conceded a lot of possession, we stood up well and deserved these crucial points on the road- Launceston United co-coach Frank Compton
Northern Rangers and Riverside women shared the goals, the points and a ripping 4-4 draw at the NTCA Ground.
Two late goals saw Meg Connolly salvage a point and complete her hat-trick after Chelsea Wing had opened Olympic's account.
Advertisement
Rangers registered through Abbie Chugg, an own goal and a Mo Chamberlin double, one of which was an eye-catching overhead kick which earned her the inaugural ladies' day best-on-ground award selected by Football Tasmania's Janine Healey.
Rangers coach Stephen Pearce said it was a strong result a week after inflicting leaders Ulverstone's first loss.
"We had better possession but did not take the chances we should have and Riverside are a tough team and we were never comfortable," he said.
"I think things have to go our way for us to win the league but we're in with a chance. We have Ulverstone two more times and Burnie still to play, so it's in our hands."
Olympic coach Lucy Johns was delighted with the result.
Advertisement
"We're really pleased to get a point off them," she said. "The girls did not give up at 4-2 down. We only had three players over the age of 20 so I think that shows a lot of resilience and makes for one happy coach."
Launceston United made it three games unbeaten with a 2-1 win over Somerset.
Launceston City went down 5-0 in what coach Richard Reilly described as "a very tough road trip" at Burnie.
"Burnie are a very well drilled team and a team with great depth," he added. "Their hard work has paid off."
Ulverstone bounced back from last week's shock 4-0 loss to Northern Rangers by recording the same scoreline to defeat Devonport.
In the men's competition, Northern Rangers produced some delightful team goals to beat Riverside 4-0.
Advertisement
Bryley Jordan claimed a couple after Pat Lanau-Atkinson had opened the scoring and before Wes Chugg wrapped up the scoring late on.
Isaac Klug saw Olympic's best chance come back off a post.
Burnie United ran out 3-1 winners against Launceston City while Devonport and Ulverstone shared a 1-1 draw.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.