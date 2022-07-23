A huge first-quarter mauling saw Launceston Tornadoes crumble at Mount Gambier in NBL1 South.
Pioneers won the term 32-8 and also edged the second term and although the Tornadoes restricted them to just five points in the third and won the fourth, the damage had been done with the final score 76-62.
Both sides came into the game on the back of wins but it was the hosts who continued that form into the contest.
Four of their starting five hit double figures led by Cassandra Brown who racked up 25.
Coached by Hayden Zasadny in the absence of COVID-hit Sarah Veale, the Torns were again led by Keely Froling (21) and Mariah Payne (23) who contributed more than two-third of their points.
Captain Froling also added 12 rebounds but shot at just 21.74 per cent efficiency.
The Torns were again without Opals star Marianna Tolo.
The win sees the Pioneers sit third on the ladder, level with second-placed Ringwood on 82.40 per cent wins, while the Tornadoes are fifth (66.70) with 12 wins and six losses.
The Torns will need to bounce back quickly as they play a second game inside 18 hours against Ballarat Miners at midday on Sunday.
