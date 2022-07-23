Council to select six community representative for homeless committee

City of Launceston council will vote on passing selected community representatives to be a voice for Launceston's homeless.
In its upcoming council meeting, councillors will vote on the recommended six community members to sit on a Homelessness Advisory Committee.
Through an assessment panel, six people were selected - Stephen Avery, Lynette Cameron, Allison Mayne, Darren McKay, Philip Redmond and Kate Ross.
Each applicant was assessed by three council officers in accordance with City of Launceston's values and the community representative criteria.
The criteria for these representatives included professional experience working in a field such as social and community housing, and/or lived experience of homelessness; and/or professional experience in social infrastructure and systemic issues across the homelessness, health and welfare sectors, and diversity - in terms of age, culture, religion, disability, gender, sexual preference and health status.
These representatives will be on the committee for a period of two years along with two councillors, one being the chairman, who will be on the committee for four years. The objectives of the committee cover a wide range from a focus on communication with council and stakeholders, providing advice to council on issues in the homelessness community, and helping facilitate appropriate responses through services.
The committee will also aid in developing a homelessness action plan that will guide a commitment to addressing the needs of Launceston's homeless community and provide recommendations on methods and techniques to better inform and engage the community on homelessness issues. it will also provide advocacy for the needs of Launceston's homeless community.
The committee will include representatives from service providers such as Launceston City Mission, St Vincent de Paul Society, as well as Tasmania Police and Department of Communities Tasmania.
The move to develop the Homeless Advisory Committee came after a startling and emotional council meeting where people living homeless came to council to share their stories and dire need for help.
In the weeks following, the council was able to issue mobile shower facilities and keep public toilets open for 24 hours.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
