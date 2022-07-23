Magistrate tells father it was "most unsatisfactory" to bring child to court

A magistrate said it was most unsatisfactory that a 36-year-old man brought his young son to the Launceston Magistrates Court.
The man was due to face a hearing on charges of trespass and two counts of assault after pleading not guilty in relation to an incident in May 2021.
He brought the boy into the court and sat beside him.
Asked why he brought the boy, who was involved in the case, to court the man replied that he was a single parent and that people who usually cared for him had come down with COVID-19.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said it was most unsatisfactory to proceed with the case when he is here in the court.
Police prosecutor Robert Shepherd agreed saying he did not believe it was appropriate because the boy was the complainant in index 9.
"You need to make arrangements for his care," Mr Stanton said.
The man suggested he may call his son as a witness.
"Are you seriously thinking of calling your son to give evidence?" Mr Stanton asked.
"Why not?" the man replied. Mr Stanton adjourned the case until October 28.
"Next time make arrangements while there is a hearing in respect of him," Mr Stanton said.
Last year the man was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston to a 12-month jail term which was wholly suspended.
The court heard that he broke into the home of his former partner, sprayed her in the face with a homemade pepper spray and then grabbed his child and fled.
He pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated burglary.
He also pleaded guilty to common assault by way of threatening gesture and three breaches of a family violence order on the same morning.
The court heard that the man had an ongoing dispute with the mother of his child over care. A crown prosecutor said that at 3am on June 6, he attended her residence.
"He gained access via an unlocked kitchen window and found the complainant and his son asleep in the lounge room," they said. "He approached the child and the complainant awoke and approached him."
They said he sprayed her in the face with the homemade pepper spray causing her stinging eyes.
"The accused picked up the child and left the address," they said.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
