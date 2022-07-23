While it may almost be the end of the month, habits from the Plastic Free July initiative were expected to continue.
Owner of The Grain Store in Launceston, Jo Walsh, said reducing plastic use can be a slow and steady journey and even save money.
"Just start small and it could be as simple as buying a toilet paper packaged in paper without plastic packaging," she said.
Ms Walsh said she noticed more and more people changing their grocery shopping habits and focusing on buying in bulk.
"It also helps save money," she said. "You're actually buying what you're needing ... it just gives you an understanding of what you're actually needing and not be so spontaneous."
Since COVID, Ms Walsh said it had been a 'back to basics' mentality for a lot of shoppers.
"Their shopping, their spending has changed massively," she said. "It's more bulk products stepping up."
Ms Walsh, who has worked in the space for a number of years, said people seemed to be more conscious of food especially over the past 12 months.
"They are learning more what is actually in their food," she said.
"They want to understand what they're eating, or what they're buying and where it's coming from."
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
