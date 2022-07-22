No answer on unvaccinated teachers working with vulnerable students

The decision as to whether unvaccinated teachers will be able to return to work with medically vulnerable students or those with disabilities is still up in the air.
The Education Department is consulting stakeholders about allowing unvaccinated teachers back into classrooms after the state's vaccination policy, requiring public service workers to show evidence of vaccination, ended on July 1.
On July 20 the Education Department acting secretary Jenny Burgess informed staff of consultation on a draft risk management plan that, if accepted, would allow unvaccinated teachers to return to work.
When Education Minister Roger Jaensch was asked whether the unvaccinated staff would be working with students with disabilities, and whether he would feel comfortable with that, he said school environments were being made as safe as possible.
"I don't have advice to say that that decision has been made. At this stage we are still consulting on the circumstances on which unvaccinated staff may return to work. I'm sure this is one of the matters that will be considered in that consultation process," Mr Jaensch said.
"If we have a return of unvaccinated staff to our schools, which is a very low number, it wouldn't be more than one or two at individual schools, we would be able to manage risk with a fair bit of precision and confidence to make sure we are keeping everybody safe."
Mr Jaensch said increased ventilation and cleaning would be occurring in Term 3.
"While wearing a mask is a personal choice, it is strongly recommended staff and, where possible, students wear masks if social distancing is not possible," he said.
"I recognise there are increased COVID-19 cases in our community, and given schools are an extension of our community, some families may be feeling concerned as we head back to school next week. But I want to reassure families that our schools are following COVID-safe practices and are well prepared to deal with higher levels of COVID in our community to minimise disruption to learning."
Labor education spokesman Josh Willie said teachers, other school staff and students will be left to the mercy of the latest wave of the COVID pandemic.
"The fact is we are experiencing a devastating new wave of the pandemic. The fact is Tasmania is seeing more than 1500 new diagnosis each day. The fact is we are seeing the number of Tasmanians in hospital at levels not seen since the first COVID wave and we are experiencing, sadly, deaths on a daily basis," Mr Willie said.
"There has been no genuine thought by Mr Jaensch into how students will catch up on learning missed in the first half of the year when absenteeism rates were significant." he said.
"There has been no effort for safety provision for vulnerable students or students with a disability."
