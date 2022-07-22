The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Labor says 'no effort' put into COVID safety of vulnerable students or students with disability

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated July 22 2022 - 5:32am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No answer on unvaccinated teachers working with vulnerable students

The decision as to whether unvaccinated teachers will be able to return to work with medically vulnerable students or those with disabilities is still up in the air.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.