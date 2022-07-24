Times Past: On this day in 2003 Reggie Bird celebrates Big Brother win with Tassie return

Back in 2003 The Examiner publishes a story about the recently crowned winner of Big Brother, Tassie's own Reggie Bird, now Reggie Sorensen.
Just this year, 19 years after her first win, she was crowned again as the winner for the 2022 season of Big Brother. She is the only contestant in Big Brother history to win the show twice.
The lovable larrikin from Hobart first won back the hearts of Australia during her first stint in the Big Brother house.
The popular reality show sees contestant be isolated from the outside world, under the eye of the all seeing 'Big Brother.'
With challenges and drama the show was a huge hit in the early 2000's before stopping and then returning in the 2010's. The show featured a large house located at and filmed at Dream World.
She won over audiences with her down-to-earth nature and Aussie sense of humour. She was also the first female to win the show which started in 2001.
The July 24 article in the 2003 newspaper said "Forget the stretch limo or ritzy sports car. When Tasmania's Big Brother winner Reggie Bird returns to Hobart for a fleeting visit today, she will be paraded through the city streets on the back of a tow truck."
Driven by Reggie super-fan Ben Sward, the truck was adorned with signs saying "Go Regina" and plastered with pics of the fish and chip shop owner. 'Go Reggie" bumper stickers were also a big hit at the time.
"I've got butterflies and all," Mr Sward said.
Reggie began her whirlwind promotional tour with hundreds of people spelling out "Go Reg" at the Regatta Grounds. Tigerline and Tassielink ran free buses to the grounds for the occasion.
Reggie also took part in a media conference in Hobart before jumping on the decked out tow truck.
Before finding fame on the show, Reggie managed a fish and chip shop in Cambridge.
For her first win she took home $250,000 and repeated that this year taking home another $250,000.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
