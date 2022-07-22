After the birth of her first son Harry, Claire Colgrave was shocked to discover she carried the fragile X gene.
Now, with two teenage sons both with Fragile X syndrome, Claire and Brent Colgrave are advocating to spread awareness and understanding around the genetic disorder for World Fragile X Day.
Despite its uncommon name, Fragile X syndrome is the most common inherited cause of autism and intellectual disability worldwide.
Occurring more frequently in boys than girls, Fragile X syndrome can result in intellectual impairment, and emotional and behavioural problems.
But for the Colgraves, the support from the community has meant Harry, 18, and Tom, 17, are able to find connection and meaning as they enter adulthood.
"They're not your typical teenagers that will have their friends ringing up and heading out to do things independently," Ms Colgrave said.
"Luckily, we live in a fantastic small community in Tassie and in Launceston".
The family count New Horizons Tasmania, a sporting club for people with disabilities, and Mowbray Cricket Club as examples of inclusive groups that have allowed Harry and Tom to participate socially.
Brent and Claire said although support through the NDIS and Department of Education had been "amazing", they hoped more awareness around the disorder would help the community support those living with Fragile X.
"These kids and these young adults and even older adults just want the same as other people. They want to feel included and loved, they don't want to be treated differently," Ms Colgrave said.
As part of the annual day of awareness, Launceston Town Hall will light up orange tonight as part of a campaign with Fragile X Association of Australia.
