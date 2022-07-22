The Examiner
Candice Rose Trinder pleaded guilty to two counts of assault

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
July 22 2022 - 3:16am
Muffin tin assault will not happen again: defendant

A woman told the Launceston Magistrates Court that family violence which included her throwing a muffin tin and hitting her partner with a cricket bat would not happen again.

