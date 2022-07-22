Muffin tin assault will not happen again: defendant

A woman told the Launceston Magistrates Court that family violence which included her throwing a muffin tin and hitting her partner with a cricket bat would not happen again.
Candice Rose Trinder, 30, of Invermay, pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault against Matthew William Crowe.
She said the incidents occurred when the couple were struggling financially and not communicating well.
"There is no excuse for what happened ... it is never going to happen again," she said.
Police prosecutor Katarina Gauden said that on March 29 police were called to Ms Trinder's address about 11.42 pm where a family violence incident had occurred.
During the incident, Ms Trinder slapped her partner, hit him over the head with a glass which smashed and hit him on the forearm with a cricket bat.
"Both parties said there may have been some kicking involved," Ms Gauden said.
The court heard that Ms Trinder's partner had also been charged with two counts of assault and had been given an undertaking to be of good behaviour for twelve months.
During a police interview, a previous incident during an argument in the kitchen was revealed in which Ms Trinder threw a muffin tin at him in February.
He had thrown a loaf at her which struck her on the back.
Ms Trinder did not disagree with any of the facts read to the court.
She said the couple were still together and now recognised when they were frustrated and had better systems in place to control the situation.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said the situation had got out of hand and that the assaults went two ways.
A police family violence order had been put in place.
"Given the sentence for Mr Crowe it is appropriate that you receive nothing more or less than he received," Mr Stanton said.
"Without conviction, I adjourn proceedings for 12 months on the undertaking that you will be of good behaviour."
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
