The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Driver trapped following single-vehicle crash at Lower Barrington

Alex Fair
By Alex Fair
Updated July 21 2022 - 10:25pm, first published 8:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPDATED: Driver trapped following single-vehicle crash

UPDATED: A man has been taken to the North West Regional Hospital after a single vehicle crash near Lower Barrington Hall on Friday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Fair

Alex Fair

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor of The Advocate on the North-West Coast of Tasmania.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.