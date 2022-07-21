UPDATED: Driver trapped following single-vehicle crash

UPDATED: A man has been taken to the North West Regional Hospital after a single vehicle crash near Lower Barrington Hall on Friday morning.
Police said he had non-life threatening injuries.
They said at 8.12am the road was now open, but drivers were urged to drive cautiously through the area because TasNetworks would be repairing a power pole.
EARLIER: People have been asked to avoid Sheffield Road, Lower Barrington in the vicinity of the Lower Barrington Hall, following a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning.
Tasmania Police said a vehicle had crashed into a power pole, with its driver, its sole occupant, trapped.
Any injuries are unknown at this stage.
