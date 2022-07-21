Driver trapped following single-vehicle crash

People have been asked to avoid Sheffield Road, Lower Barrington in the vicinity of the Lower Barrington Hall, following a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning.
Tasmania Police said a vehicle had crashed into a power pole, with its driver, its sole occupant, trapped.
Any injuries are unknown at this stage.
Deputy Editor of The Advocate on the North-West Coast of Tasmania.
