Another road trip for the Scambler's with friends, Pete and Steve.
None of my usual bakeries or the exquisite lunch with wine, this time to a hole in the ground an hours drive from Launceston, heading north west.
The Mole Creek Caves are one of those tourist destinations you've always known about, went there during Primary school, but then when do you finally return, wonder why you didn't go years ago.
Advertisement
The pathway through the fernglade
Due to limited numbers for the tour at Marakoopa Cave, we decided to drive to King Solomons Cave for the 11.30am tour.
A five-minute walk down an easy path from the carpark, through a fern glade and the smell of the bush, you're led to the entry office where the tour guides await to take you on a magical tour.
King Solomons cave entry office
Set in the Mole Creek Karst National Park, King Solomons Cave is a limestone cave known for its decorative sparkling calcite crystals and intricate stalactites, stalagmites and shawls.
Our tour guide Sue told us King Solomons Cave was discovered in 1906 by two local men chasing an unlucky wallaby.
Louise Scambler, Tom Scambler, Pete Williams and Steve Walsh
One of them was named Mr Pochin, who promptly obtained a lease from the Crown and began to operate the cave as a tourist attraction under the name Pochin's Cave.
In those early days, visitors had to negotiate a 40-foot drop from the surface via a series of stepladders and access the cave on wooden planks.
We were certainly glad the entrance is now a well-lit and easy pathway.
Intricate stalactites around the ceiling of the cave
Advertisement
The day was a brisk temperature fluctuating between 3 and 8 degrees, and we were not really wanting to get out of the car, but were looking forward to going inside the cave as it was a balmy constant 9 degrees.
Before entering the cave, we were given a brief introduction about the tour and important facts about the cave.
We had explanations about the stalactites and stalagmites formations, with sometimes the odd drip landing on us.
As we came into a new area, our guide Sue put the lights on and turned off the ones behind to give us a better view of the sparkles and shawls above our heads.
Advertisement
The tour was fascinating and much more interesting than I expected.
It was obvious we were walking through somewhere very, very old, actually tens of thousands of years old.
The information and stories told and what we all could see was just fantastic.
The walking itself is easy but there are some steps, and some areas are dimly lit.
NO STANDING, Tom Scambler, Louise Scambler, Steve Walsh and Pete Williams.
Advertisement
Parts of the walk you need to bend down, as the ceiling is low, and squeeze your way through between the formations but the rest of it is easy.
On the way out of the cave at the door our guide Sue introduced us to a special creature.
No, not Batman but maybe Spiderman.
At the end of the tour, Pete Williams, Steve Walsh, Louise Scambler and Tom Scambler
It was the fascinating Tasmanian cave spider Hickmania troglodytes, a very intriguing creature.
Advertisement
Imagine a spider the size of a dinner plate, a two-centimetre long body and a leg-span up to 18 centimetres, with a diet of flies, crickets, beetles and other spiders. Luckily us humans aren't on the menu.
It's an easy place to visit with a scenic drive with great little walks.
We really enjoyed it, so don't leave it too late, go visit the caves, take a camera and a small torch and see for yourself how amazing this place is.
Paul Scambler, senior photographer
Advertisement
.
.
.
Advertisement
.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.