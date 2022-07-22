Second place and the finals-time double chance are on the line as Meander Valley host George Town.
As both sides jostle before entering their first finals campaign, Meander Valley assistant coach Anthony Johnson is keen to see how his side goes this weekend.
"The growth of the side continues to be phenomenal and as we head into the finals part of the year," he said.
'I'm really excited to see how the playing group takes it up a level for the really important games like this week.
"As we know, in finals footy, the pressure goes up a notch, the speed goes up a notch and I'm really keen to see how the playing group responds."
The Sunettes went down by three points to Deloraine last week in a tightly-contested match-up as the Kangaroos' defence held strong against their attack.
Johnson is looking for the team to continue backing themselves and trusting the work they've done at training.
"When we play attacking football, we look really good and when we are hard at the football we look really good," he said.
"To make sure that we retain that pressure, that's a key element of our game, as long as we can bring that, we always put ourselves in with a shot and that paid dividends last time we played George Town."
The Sunettes and the Saints have battled twice this season, splitting the results, making this contest a mouth-watering one.
For the home side, Kia Rogers' skill and leadership off half-back has helped steer the younger players in the right direction, while newcomers Ella Cresswell and Dakota de Haan are cementing their spots in the side.
Cresswell has proved to be a reliable utility for the Sunettes, while de Haan doesn't shy away from any contest.
The league's other match-ups pit ladder-leaders South Launceston against Evandale, while Deloraine continue their late run for finals against Longford.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
