Just three months short of her four-year term and upcoming local government elections, Flinders mayor Annie Revie has resigned.
Ms Revie stood down from the role effective July 18 with deputy mayor David Williams to take over the role until the elections in October.
A Flinders Council spokesperson said Ms Revie had chosen to step down to focus more on her health and wellbeing.
"I have enjoyed working with Annie over the past four years and would like to take this opportunity on behalf of myself and my fellow councillors in recognising her dedication to the role of mayor and the effort she put into making our community a better place to live in," Cr Williams said.
"We all wish her a quick return to full health."
During Ms Revie's tenure, she chaired three important special committees of council and one council committee.
A highlight of Ms Revie's work in council was the advocacy for an additional six kilometres of road to Palana to be sealed.
This work also lead to the state government taking ownership of this section of road as well as the section of road linking with the existing state-owned road which resulted in significant savings to Flinders Council.
Throughout Ms Revie's term, council embarked on an innovative tourism project know as 'The Islander Way' which aimed to co-design the future of tourism with the Flinders community, using regenerative tourism principles and practices.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
