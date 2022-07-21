School favourite worth a return visit

Another road trip for the Scamblers with friends Pete Williams and Steve Walsh.
None of my usual bakeries or the exquisite lunch with wine, this time to a hole in the ground an hour's drive from Launceston, heading north-west. The Mole Creek Caves are one of those tourist destinations you've always known about, went there during primary school, but then when do you finally return, wonder why you didn't go years ago.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
