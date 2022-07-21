The combined North and North-West junior football sides gave the South a good run but the visitors were too strong in Launceston.
Squaring off in the Tasmania Devils' next generation series with under-13, under-14 and under-15s boys' matches after the girls' Wednesday games, the Southern sides continued the series' trend by winning all three.
The under-15 match, which will be used to select next year's under-16 Devils line-up, was played on UTAS Stadium with the other two contested at Invermay Park.
The Southern side came from behind in the final match of the day, defeating the combined team 8.13 (61) to 8.5 (53).
The home side led by five points going into the final break, thanks to a five-goal third term, but the Southern team restricted them to a solitary behind in the last.
The victors had several more chances to blow out the result in the final term, kicking 1.8 but they got the job done.
North Launceston's Toby Callow kicked two goals and was named the North's best player as Tully Watts also booted two and Jackson Stubbs, Tom Searle, Oliver Atkins and Rylee McHenry were the single goal-kickers.
Tom Prokopiec was the South's best as Jack Miller kicked four.
The Northern under-14s started strong but were not able to match it with their opponents as the South came away 12.10 (82) to 6.5 (41) winners.
It was only four points at the first break but the South kicked five goals to one in the second term to break the game open and get it on their terms.
Brodie Speed was their best player as Ben Barwick kicked four goals, while Wynyard's Mason Brown was adjudged the North's finest.
Ryder Bugg, Lochie Plunkett, Rye Stewart, Ethan Crack, Finn Price and Miller Young kicked Northern goals.
It was a similar story during the under-13s contest as the Southern side won 8.12 (60) to 4.4 (28).
The scores were level at quarter-time but the South kicked five second-quarter majors and despite being goalless in the last term, they held on for the comfortable victory.
Jake Beams' four majors earned him the title of the South's best player, while Launceston's Harry Blyth was named the home team's best.
Jaxon Reynolds kicked two in defeat as Isaiah Stone and Wesley Redman both booted one.
The Southern side won all three girls' matches on Wednesday as well.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
