A program aimed at fast-tracking more teachers into Tasmanian schools is supported by the state government.
The Teach for Australia program is designed to fast track high-calibre, non-teaching graduates into priority secondary schools in Tasmania.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said the program provided an employment-based pathway into teaching, with participants often those who might not otherwise have considered a career in education.
"In recognition this important partnership, the Tasmanian Liberal government is investing an additional $1,257,000 for up to 75 associates over three years (2023-2025)," he said.
"Announced at Teach For Australia's inaugural Tasmanian summit, this represents a significant increase in the number of associate places from previous years."
There are currently 35 TFA associates in 19 schools state-wide.
"The program supports the department to attract staff in specialised subject areas, particularly in regional and remote locations," he said.
Meanwhile, other states are considering other initiatives to deal with their own teacher shortages.
It is reported that Victoria and New South Wales government stakeholders are considering a plan to allow university teaching students to enter classrooms six months into their degrees.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said Tasmania had more teachers in its state schools than 12 months ago.
"There is churn in our teaching workforce as there are in lots of other workforces at the moment. There is lots of demand for teachers and qualifications in lots of fields," he said.
"That is why we are investing in lots of different and new ways to recruit in Tasmania, and also other parts of Australia as well, to ensure we have a pipeline of appropriate people joining our education workforce."
He said the government was committed to building a workforce of talented capable people.
