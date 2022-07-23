The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | July 24, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
July 23 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AFL has the responsibility to foster, progress of its sport

STATE DESERVES AN AFL SIDE 

ADAM Daunt penned an excellent article in (The Sunday Examiner, June 12) "Don't give everything for the bid''. What he said was absolutely spot on.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.