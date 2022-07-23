AFL has the responsibility to foster, progress of its sport

ADAM Daunt penned an excellent article in (The Sunday Examiner, June 12) "Don't give everything for the bid''. What he said was absolutely spot on.
Tasmania has been taken for a ride for more than 30 years in our numerous attempts to gain entry to the national competition. We have been discriminated against, misled and patronised. And it is still happening.
Attempts by our football administrators failed to obtain recognition from the AFL so our state government decided to have a crack. This was again without success, until Peter Gutwein told the AFL we had had enough. A task force was formed to prepare a final submission.
After being submitted to the AFL, it was passed on to former AFL commissioner Colin Carter to scrutinise. Mr Carter concluded Tasmania's case for a 19th licence was valid.
There was no mention in the submission, nor in Mr Carter's report, that Tasmania would have to provide a new stadium. That came later from TV personality Eddie McGuire.
So Mr Carter's report went to the AFL Commission, which apparently approved it in principle. But then a few weeks ago, Gil McLachlan flew in to announce that acceptance was in fact subject to a new stadium.
We need to toughen up. The AFL has the responsibility to foster and progress its sport in this country.
Our task force submission and Mr Carter's report have shown we can pay our way and deserve a place in the competition. As Daunt said, we should not be expected to bend over backwards to get there.
I AM rather troubled by a letter published in (The Examiner, July 16) regarding Tasmania's ''out-of-control wildlife''.
The writer complained of high wallaby and possum numbers due to "no predators", explaining how they damage farmland and drivers have no need to slow down or follow reduced speed limits as "there are hundreds of millions more left" after all.
The writer overlooked key context and clouds the true crisis on Tasmania's roadsides. While wallabies and possums do impact farmland, this is the reality of living so closely to our natural environment. Almost all our farmland borders with bushland.
I understand the writer's point. However, no amount of culling will force native animals out of their own habitats.
This brings us to the true ecological crisis: while wallaby and possum populations are not endangered by collisions, their carcasses litter highways, perfect meals for scavenging Tassie devils. Roadkill is the second greatest threat to these iconic creatures, with hundreds of crashes just this year.
Slower driving, especially at night, is the best solution to give this predator a chance and do some culling for us. Lack of predators was at the crux of the writer's complaint; so perhaps by reducing roadkill devils can, in fact, better control wallabies and possums for us.
BRIDGET Archer (The Examiner, July 18) and the former minister for cities had more than three years to deliver the Launceston City Deal.
I can assure Ms Archer the Albanese Labor government does not want to replicate the former government's inability to deliver for Northern Tasmania.
The Albert Hall upgrade, Creative Precinct and Northern Suburbs Community Hub are yet to begin construction. In other words, Ms Archer did not lay a brick.
The Minister for Infrastructure, Regional Development, Transport and Local Government Catherine King is 100 per cent committed to delivering the City Deal and the projects Ms Archer was unable to deliver in office for the good of our community.
This includes Labor's commitment to the University of Tasmania's Northern Transformation at Inveresk and the health of the Tamar Estuary Wetland Restoration.
I am willing to work with Ms Archer for the betterment of our community but please, leave the delivery of Northern projects to the Albanese government.
You had your chance, now it is Labor's.
