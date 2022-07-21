A Launceston ethical Aboriginal art promoter believes Australia should ban the sale of fake Indigenous-style art, following a draft Productivity Commission report looking into the issue.
Aboriginal arts and crafts earnt $250 million in sales in 2019-2020, including up to $47 million from artwork sales and $83 million from souvenirs, with up to 15 per cent of any profits received by artists.
Commissioners Romlie Mokak and Lisa Gropp found that more than half of all Aboriginal art and crafts which are sold as souvenirs are inauthentic.
The Commissioners also found that inauthentic art, including styles and motifs, is rife in online marketplaces and "made by overseas creators without evidence of any licensing agreement with an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders".
They determined authenticity from an artist or creator being Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, or production under a licensing agreement with a person who is Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.
ART ARK founder Guy Hayes, who runs an online enterprise focused on the education and promotion of ethical Aboriginal Art from his Launceston base, said the fake art should be banned.
"The hand-painted inauthentic items coming from overseas that misrepresent Aboriginal artists should be completely banned either at the import level or in the retail sector," Mr Hayes said.
"It is incredibly offensive. They are misappropriating someone else's culture and profiteering from that."
Mr Hayes said a market does exist for these inauthentic souvenirs, which could be replaced with legitimate products.
He said this included products from Aboriginal people, with the sales benefiting them directly, or reproduced products sold with royalties that go back to indigenous-run organisations, such as the health focussed Purple House in the Northern Territory.
"Reproductions where an agreeable license is used, for example tea cups, linens and pots, should note on the label what the royalty is as a percentage of the retail price, which is paid to the artist. And a minimum copyright percentage should be mandatory."
An idea raised within the Productivity Commission report looked at mandatory labels on inauthentic art to help consumers identify the fake from real.
"A key advantage of a mandatory labelling scheme for inauthentic products over other labelling options is the very low compliance burden on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists," the report said.
"It would require that these products carry an inauthentic warning label before being sold in Australia."
Mr Hayes said approaches, such as voluntary authenticity labelling schemes, created confusion for consumers.
The Boomerang Tick logo scheme is an example of a failed certification scheme.
"Authentication is already an issue with unethical, 'authentically produced' works saturating the market so no, I would not endorse a certification trademark as this would further confuse the end consumer."
