Launceston hit the Midland Highway to face Lauderdale at the Bombers' home in a crucial round of football.
The Bombers inflicted Launceston's only loss of the season down south in April, but Blues' coach Mitch Thorp isn't thinking about that match.
"We've played them again since them at home and had a strong win, so we're probably more focusing on the back end of the year holistically as opposed to one game," he said
''We've got a fair bit of a load into the players from a training perspective, our list is fairly healthy and we've got a fair bit of availability."
The Blues have trained on a smaller ground than their Windsor Park fortress to get ready for Lauderdale's conditions as Thorp expects the Bombers to bring their best.
Sitting in fourth, Lauderdale are equal on points with North Launceston, who are set to face third-placed Clarence, meaning Saturday could make it hard for one team to make finals.
Last Saturday's comeback against North Launceston started a run of match-ups against potential top four sides for Launceston.
"Our next three weeks are all big games - Lauderdale down there, Clarence down there and the Tigers - so we'll be challenged over the next month and we were in quarter one on the weekend and the boys responded in a mature manner," Thorp said.
"We worked through a four-goal deficit to turn in front at half-time and we executed a really positive second half."
The Blues will be without skipper Jobi Harper, with Sam Foley coming in.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
