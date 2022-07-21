It will be more than a game this weekend as the UTAS Lions rally to support ''Pink Day'' and raise money for breast cancer.
It's a cause close to home for Debbie Wells and her family, who will be in attendance at University Way as the Lions take on Perth Magpies on Saturday in NTFA division one.
The club are aiming to raise $5000 from the day which will go towards supporting the Jane McGrath Foundation in their programs to raise breast cancer awareness, resources and nurses.
"I've actually had breast cancer myself, I am nine years out and I've had a lot of support from the Jane McGrath Foundation and this was just my way of giving back and maybe helping some people in the future," she said.
"It was quite frightening and while you have a number of family and friends to support you through that journey, the McGrath foundation were always there for that bit of extra support.
"They were a wonderful support to me once I came through surgery and radiation, I had regular contact with a McGrath nurse and they were they all the time up until I said 'I am fine now I can go on from here' with my family and friends support."
The Lions are set to forgo their usual red Lions in place of a pink Lion to mark the occasion as they chase their third win of the season against sixth-placed Perth.
The Magpies won the previous game between the two sides in round six in front of their home fans by 53 points.
"I've always favoured the new guernseys they look magnificent and I think the pink has that extra touch," Wells said.
"It's fantastic if any and all football clubs could help out that would be wonderful because there is just so many people, not only with breast cancer, we have a lot of family members and friends who are affected by some sort of cancer.
"It's wonderful that they can step up and help out."
The Lions are hoping to see a major crowd on their home deck with silent auctions and raffles occurring throughout the day to help raise money.
"This weekend is a very special day for the club, it's been in the planning for probably 12 months and we've got the new guernseys and so forth so we're really excited about the crowd coming down and supporting the club and supporting the cause," Lions coach David Manktelow said.
"We had a good clash with Perth last time so we've pencilled this one in as a football club as one that we think we can really compete well in.
"It's a different ground, probably a bit bigger ground than Perth is probably used to but we want to put on a good performance."
Elsewhere, Old Scotch return off the bye and have the chance to go level on points with second-placed Lilydale if they overcome Evandale.
Old Launcestonians and East Coast will face-off in a game that has great importance to the finals race. OLs occupy fifth place coming into the round while East Coast are a game clear in fourth spot.
OLs would move equal on points with East Coast if they secure a win.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
