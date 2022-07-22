A year of life-changing decisions for Melanie Sullivan and her husband, Michael - 2014 was when the couple got married and took a chance with a new business.
Eight years later, and both ventures have paid off, enduring the rocky test of a global pandemic.
Now, the co-owners of east Launceston's Relish Cafe have beaten out three Victorian cafes to take out the award for Best Cafe or Patisserie at the 2022 Restaurant & Catering Awards for Excellence.
"So you have judges who come in and they mystery dine, we don't know who they are and we just hope it was all good - and it was, it was successful," Ms Sullivan said.
"You are giving them the service you would give anybody."
Apparently the feedback was good - on July 13 Cafe Relish was declared a winner.
She said she didn't know which menu item the mystery judge ordered that put the cafe over the top - the Kimchi scrambled eggs, perhaps?
But Mr Sullivan said it was the hundreds of little touches that made all the difference - from the delicious boutique foodstuffs made in-house, to the cafe's all-day menu.
"Who doesn't love eggs and bacon at lunchtime, or a beef burger at 8am?" he said.
Melanie said Launceston lacked the concept of an 'all-day breakfast' when the Sullivans took over the cafe in 2014.
"So we created a menu where people could come in and choose to have scrambled, fried, or poached eggs and tailor their own dish - any time of day. Launceston has embraced it and many venues are doing it now."
"Some still don't, though, because it's a juggle for the kitchen to do that."
Some of the other little touches that Mr Sullivan mentioned include the cafe's boutique items like relish, "kiss biscuits", popcorn and BBQ sauce - all made and sold at the cafe or over its website.
"We make so many things here in the kitchen, and we retail and sell as well - the BBQ sauce, the relish, the popcorn."
He said the cafe also bakes most of its own goods - from rolls, bread, bagels, cakes, and brioche.
Unusual menu items include banana bread, and kimchi - a Korean side-dish of fermented vegetables.
The Sullivans said supporting local Tasmanian businesses and farmers is a priority.
"We are proud to to use Ashgrove milk and Zimmah coffee and local eggs .... and Young's Veggie Shed," Ms Sullivan said.
"We support local staff, local businesses, local suppliers, we are very proud of the city we live in and the community that we host every day."
